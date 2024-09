Black Myth: Wukong – Fortsetzung und DLC-Pläne geleakt – Gerücht

Game Science aims to launch 2 DLC's for BM:W before the release of their next game, Black Myth: Jiang Ziya.



The game was meant to have 13 chapters, but they released only 6 longer chapters because of the budget.



Join my Discord for more info



Thank you!https://t.co/yweRAvgMt7 pic.twitter.com/VPIdYjspff