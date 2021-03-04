Bugsnax – Patch 1.06 erlaubt nun Savegame-Transfer

Für Bugsnax ist aktuell der Patch 1.06 erschienen, mit dem ein langersehntes Features umgesetzt wird – der Savegame-Transfer.
Wer Bugsnax bisher nur auf der PS4 gespielt hat und aktuell auf die PS5 switchen möchte, kann dies mit dem jüngsten Update problemlos tun, ohne auf der PS5 neu anfangen zu müssen. Zusätzlich bietet sich damit auch die Möglichkeit, ein Backup anzufertigen, falls der Savegame beschädigt werden sollte.
Darüber hinaus wurden zahlreiche Optimierungen an dem Spiel vorgenommen, die man im nachfolgenden Changelog einsehen kann.
Patch Notes 1.06
- Added ability to transfer saves online between PS4 and PS5 skus of Bugsnax.
- Added additional save data backup to protect against instances of potential save data corruption.
- Dialogue text ‘Wait’ mode added to Settings->Game for extending text display time until button press.
- Ability to change player fur color in Pause menu under Settings->Game during gameplay.
- Ability to change screen shake intensity in Settings->Game.
- Overwriting a save in the New Game screen now requires pressing a separate button to avoid accidental deletion.
- Fix for master volume affecting some environmental sounds more than others.
- Added statues to re-summon Legendary Bugsnax and replay them after completing the quest.
- Improve reactiveness of Tripwire.
- Player holding handnet animation now plays when approaching vulnerable snak.
- Eggabell will now remain in Frosted Peak after completing her questline.
- Updates to inaccurate journal descriptions and tags.
- Assorted fixes for stuck Bugsnax/Grumpuses, lingering/missing objects, and other oddities.
- Fix for bug paths not showing up in the Snax Scope if you scan and then quickly close the scope.
- Fixes for some issues with Barn Donations.
- Reduce Sodie spray particle count and translucency for performance gains.