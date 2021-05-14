Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Playlist-Update mit 12v12 Moshpit

In dieser Woche gibt es das gewohnte Update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, das Treyarch heute vorstellt. Damit geht auch wieder ein Playlist-Update einher.
Neu ist diesmal der 12v12 Moshpit-Spielmodus, mit dem die Spieleranzahl verdoppelt wird, die auf ausgewählten Karten gegeneinander antreten, darunter Nuketown ‘84, Raid, Yamantau, Diesel, Apocalypse, Miami Strike und weitere.
Ebenfalls fortgesetzt wird die neue Party Games-Playlist – diesmal mit Prop Hunt, Gun Game und Sticks and Stones. Hinzu kommen Gunfight Blueprints und Snipers Only Moshpit, die sich abwechseln, um jedem etwas zu bieten.
Multiplayer-Update
Modes
- 12v12 Moshpit
- Moshpit of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on a selection of 6v6 maps.
- Also available in Hardcore via Quick Play.
Featured Playlists
- Gunfight Tournament [NEW]
- 12v12 Moshpit [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)
- Party Games
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)
- Gunfight Blueprints
- Face Off (also available in Hardcore)
- Multi-Team Moshpit
Zombies
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)
Vergesst nicht, am 18. Mai erscheint das Mid-Season Update mit umfassenden Änderungen, die die laufende Season noch einmal auffrischen. Alle Details dazu folgen in Kürze.