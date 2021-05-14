Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Playlist-Update mit 12v12 Moshpit

In dieser Woche gibt es das gewohnte Update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, das Treyarch heute vorstellt. Damit geht auch wieder ein Playlist-Update einher.

Neu ist diesmal der 12v12 Moshpit-Spielmodus, mit dem die Spieleranzahl verdoppelt wird, die auf ausgewählten Karten gegeneinander antreten, darunter Nuketown ‘84, Raid, Yamantau, Diesel, Apocalypse, Miami Strike und weitere.

Ebenfalls fortgesetzt wird die neue Party Games-Playlist – diesmal mit Prop Hunt, Gun Game und Sticks and Stones. Hinzu kommen Gunfight Blueprints und Snipers Only Moshpit, die sich abwechseln, um jedem etwas zu bieten.

Multiplayer-Update

Modes

12v12 Moshpit Moshpit of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on a selection of 6v6 maps. Also available in Hardcore via Quick Play.



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

12v12 Moshpit [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)

(also available in Hardcore) Party Games

Snipers Only Moshpit

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)

Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team Moshpit

Zombies

Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)

Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)

Vergesst nicht, am 18. Mai erscheint das Mid-Season Update mit umfassenden Änderungen, die die laufende Season noch einmal auffrischen. Alle Details dazu folgen in Kürze.