Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Playlist-Update mit 12v12 Moshpit

In dieser Woche gibt es das gewohnte Update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, das Treyarch heute vorstellt. Damit geht auch wieder ein Playlist-Update einher.

Neu ist diesmal der 12v12 Moshpit-Spielmodus, mit dem die Spieleranzahl verdoppelt wird, die auf ausgewählten Karten gegeneinander antreten, darunter Nuketown ‘84, Raid, Yamantau, Diesel, Apocalypse, Miami Strike und weitere.

Ebenfalls fortgesetzt wird die neue Party Games-Playlist – diesmal mit Prop Hunt, Gun Game und Sticks and Stones. Hinzu kommen Gunfight Blueprints und Snipers Only Moshpit, die sich abwechseln, um jedem etwas zu bieten.

Multiplayer-Update

Modes

  • 12v12 Moshpit
    • Moshpit of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on a selection of 6v6 maps.
    • Also available in Hardcore via Quick Play.

Featured Playlists

  • Gunfight Tournament [NEW]
  • 12v12 Moshpit [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)
  • Party Games
  • Snipers Only Moshpit
  • Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)
  • Gunfight Blueprints
  • Face Off (also available in Hardcore)
  • Multi-Team Moshpit

Zombies

Featured Playlists

  • Outbreak
  • Firebase Z
  • Die Maschine
  • Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
  • Dead Ops Arcade
  • Onslaught (PlayStation)
  • Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
  • Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)
  • Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)
Vergesst nicht, am 18. Mai erscheint das Mid-Season Update mit umfassenden Änderungen, die die laufende Season noch einmal auffrischen. Alle Details dazu folgen in Kürze.

