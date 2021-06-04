CoD: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone – Playlist Update & Double XP

Pünktlich zum Wochenende steht wieder ein Playlist-Update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War an, während man sich in Warzone auf Double XP freuen kann.

Zum kürzlichen 80s Heroes-Update gibt es ebenfalls ein neues Event, bei dem die Downtown-Tower-Verträge jetzt entfernt wurden und der Tresorraum geschlossen ist. Der CIA-Außenposten ist somit nicht mehr einsatzbereit und die Überlebendenlager wurden aufgegeben.

Playlist-Update in Cold War

Zunächst allerdings das wöchentliche Playlist-Update, bei dem es neue Ergäzungen, aber auch Streichungen gibt. Diese sehen im Detail wie folgt aus:

Hinzugefügt: Verdansk – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios



Entfernt : Verdansk – Plunder Trios Verdansk – Power Grab



: Beibehalten: Rebirth Island – Resurgence Quads



Double XP in Warzone

Zudem darf man sich wieder auf Double XP in Warzone freuen, diesmal bis zum 07. Juni 2021, was sowohl für Cold War wie auch Warzone gilt. Gleichzeitig ist damit ein neues Update verfügbar, das folgende Neuerungen an Bord hat.

MULTIPLAYER

New Modes

Action Heroes Moshpit: Moshpit of Die Hardpoint und Rambo’s Gun Game sind in der Featured Playlists verfügbar

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game: Neue Varianten von Gun Game inkl. Weapon Blueprints

Face Off 6v6: Neue 6v6 Varianten von Face Off Mode

Modes

Multi-Team Elimination: Pistol Charlie (Burst Pistol) Submachine Gun Alpha Milano 821 AK-74u Bullfrog



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Action Heroes Moshpit [NEW]

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 [NEW]

Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7

12v12 Moshpit

Party Games

Multi-Team Moshpit: Multi-Team Elimination wurde zu Multi-Team Moshpit hinzugefügt

ZOMBIES

Featured Playlists