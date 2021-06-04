CoD: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone – Playlist Update & Double XP

Pünktlich zum Wochenende steht wieder ein Playlist-Update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War an, während man sich in Warzone auf Double XP freuen kann.
Zum kürzlichen 80s Heroes-Update gibt es ebenfalls ein neues Event, bei dem die Downtown-Tower-Verträge jetzt entfernt wurden und der Tresorraum geschlossen ist. Der CIA-Außenposten ist somit nicht mehr einsatzbereit und die Überlebendenlager wurden aufgegeben.
Playlist-Update in Cold War
Zunächst allerdings das wöchentliche Playlist-Update, bei dem es neue Ergäzungen, aber auch Streichungen gibt. Diese sehen im Detail wie folgt aus:
- Hinzugefügt:
- Verdansk – Blood Money Trios
- Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios
- Entfernt:
- Verdansk – Plunder Trios
- Verdansk – Power Grab
- Beibehalten:
- Rebirth Island – Resurgence Quads
Double XP in Warzone
Zudem darf man sich wieder auf Double XP in Warzone freuen, diesmal bis zum 07. Juni 2021, was sowohl für Cold War wie auch Warzone gilt. Gleichzeitig ist damit ein neues Update verfügbar, das folgende Neuerungen an Bord hat.
MULTIPLAYER
New Modes
- Action Heroes Moshpit: Moshpit of Die Hardpoint und Rambo’s Gun Game sind in der Featured Playlists verfügbar
- Blueprint Ammo Gun Game: Neue Varianten von Gun Game inkl. Weapon Blueprints
- Face Off 6v6: Neue 6v6 Varianten von Face Off Mode
Modes
- Multi-Team Elimination:
- Pistol Charlie (Burst Pistol)
- Submachine Gun Alpha
- Milano 821
- AK-74u
- Bullfrog
Featured Playlists
- Gunfight Tournament [NEW]
- Action Heroes Moshpit [NEW]
- Blueprint Ammo Gun Game [NEW]
- Face Off 6v6 [NEW]
- Multi-Team Elimination
- Nuketown 24/7
- 12v12 Moshpit
- Party Games
- Multi-Team Moshpit: Multi-Team Elimination wurde zu Multi-Team Moshpit hinzugefügt
ZOMBIES
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Cranked 2: No Time to Crank
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Mystery Munitions (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Standoff (PlayStation)