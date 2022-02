Dragon Age 4 „in guter Form“ – Release 2023, sagen Insider

Jeff Grubb said on the latest episode of GrubbSnax, Dragon Age 4 is in very good shape, they're hitting their milestones. The game is on schedule, which is about 18 months out from today. He expects it to release maybe late 2023 at the earliest.



