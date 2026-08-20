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007 First Light: 4 million sales increase chances of a direct sequel at IO

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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007 First Light reaches 4 million sales: Amazon revises plans and continues to rely on developer IO Interactive for a Bond sequel.

007 first light teaser

Four million units sold of "007 First Light" since its launch are increasingly forcing Amazon Games to reverse course. This figure was proudly announced today.

Despite previous plans to change developers, the Danish company IO Interactive remains the first choice for a possible sequel, underscored by their current success.

PR hype meets hard sales figures

Jeff Gatis, GM at Amazon Games, recently had to backpedalingHis previous suggestion to license a sequel internally or to another studio is off the table. Four million units sold speak a language no publisher board can ignore.

Just because someone owns the trademark rights through the MGM acquisition doesn't mean they have the tech stack to create a functioning stealth game. Amazon has recently scaled back or canceled its own major projects like "New World." The company is a publishing platform, not a development powerhouse.

4 million copies sold since launch!Thank you for joining us on this journey and being part of James Bond's return to gaming.#007FirstLight #EarnTheNumber

007 First Light (@007game.ioi.dk) 2026-08-20T14:01:20.873Z

Glacier engine instead of in-house development

IO Interactive provides the technical foundation. Their proprietary Glacier engine is optimized for complex AI routines, dense environments, and stealth mechanics – features that require years of development. A change of studio would completely gut the gameplay framework of a sequel.

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No contracts for a sequel exist yet. That's the cold reality behind the PR statements. Furthermore, IO Interactive has operated strictly independently since its split from Square Enix. A sale to Amazon is out of the question.

Sales figures trump licensing power. For gamers, Amazon's realization means: The James Bond franchise will remain with the team that possesses the necessary engine architecture and experience. A change of studio would have set the project back by years.

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