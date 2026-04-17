007 First Light: IO reveals intro sequence & Limited Edition Controller now available for pre-order

IO Interactive will present the official intro sequence of “007 First Light” for the first time today at 21:00 PM, which is stylistically underpinned by a new title song by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold.

The reveal marks the most significant insight yet into the game's audiovisual identity. The intro embraces classic Bond aesthetics but abandons the usual elegance in favor of a darker, grittier origin story of a 26-year-old James Bond. Alongside the event, Sony launched the pre-order phase for the game. limited DualSense controller in Bond design.

Lana Del Rey provides the musical backdrop

For the musical accompaniment of the opening credits IO Interactive managed to secure Lana Del ReyIn collaboration with veteran Bond composer David Arnold (Casino Royale), a track was created that aims to capture the melancholic tone of the early Bond years. The video features the abstract visuals typical of the franchise, but for the first time integrates motifs from the game's setting, such as the rugged Nordic landscape of Iceland, where Bond's first mission begins.

DualSense Limited Edition now available for pre-order

In parallel with the cinematic unveiling, Sony has opened pre-orders for the limited edition 007 First Light DualSense controller.

Price & Availability: The controller is available for pre-order for €84,99.

The controller is available for pre-order for €84,99. Design focus: The matte gold casing is complemented by the gun barrel logo on the touchpad.

The matte gold casing is complemented by the gun barrel logo on the touchpad. Special features: IO Interactive uses adaptive triggers for feedback from the gadgets central to the game (e.g., stun dart gun and grappling hook).

Those familiar with the Hitman trilogy will recognize the Danish style in the intro: a blend of cool minimalism and technical precision. Bringing back David Arnold for the song sends a clear signal to the core fans of the films that the filmmakers are taking the Eon Productions legacy seriously without sacrificing the playful freedom of a modern origin story.

The intro delivers the necessary "Bond vibe" that fans have been missing for over a decade. Technically, the lighting is impressive, clearly demonstrating that IO Interactive has massively enhanced its engine for the current console generation.

The limited-edition controller is a beautiful collector's item, but the real highlight remains the atmospheric richness that Lana Del Rey's voice brings to the project. If you want the controller: Experience shows that stocks run out quickly – those who hesitate will later have to pay a high price from scalpers.