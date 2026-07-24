007 First Light: IO Interactive remains the first choice for the Bond sequel

Amazon Games manager Jeff Gattis has corrected his statements regarding the license revocation for a sequel to "007 First Light". Following the commercial success of the action game, continuing the collaboration with developer IO Interactive is considered internally to be the most likely option.

Amazon's U-turn on the James Bond license

Amazon owns the James Bond brand rights through its acquisition of MGM, but will likely continue to outsource the development of future sequels to external specialists. The previous suggestion that a potential sequel to "007 First Light" would be handled by another studio has been dropped.

Jeff Gattis contrasted GamesIndustry Clearly, given the strong reviews, the Danish developer IO Interactive remains the logical choice for the sequel. However, no contracts or formal negotiations exist yet. That's the stark reality.

This correction highlights the limitations of Amazon's own development policy. After discontinuing internal MMO projects like "New World" and its own Lord of the Rings titles, the company primarily acts as a publisher. Owning the rights to a brand doesn't replace the technical expertise needed for a functioning stealth game. Instead, Amazon relies on third-party studios, as evidenced by its contracts with Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog for future Tomb Raider games.

Vertical integration instead of own studios

Amazon is pursuing the goal of platform consolidation. Prime Video will feature overview pages that directly link series like the planned Tomb Raider adaptation with games and merchandise available on Amazon. The actual software development will remain outsourced. While Gattis doesn't rule out an acquisition of IO Interactive in the future, negotiations are not currently underway. Furthermore, it seems unlikely that IO would partner with a major publisher again after its spin-off from Square Enix. The independent model is proving successful for the studio despite some setbacks. outstanding.

For gamers, Amazon's realization is the best news. IO Interactive brings the technical foundation—the Glacier engine and years of experience from the Hitman series—that Amazon lacks internally. A change of studio would have seriously jeopardized the quality of a sequel. This way, the franchise remains with the developer who truly understands the game mechanics.