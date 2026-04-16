007 First Light: Lana Del Rey delivers the title song for Bond's gaming comeback

Lana Del Rey and Bond veteran David Arnold provide the official theme song for the new origin story in "007 First Light." This collaboration marks a strategic milestone for IO Interactive, aiming to establish the brand's cinematic identity right from the game's launch.

IO Interactive's playable reimagining of James Bond's early days relies on a blend of modern pop elegance and classic Bond expertise. The return of David Arnold after his long tenure working on the films (including Casino Royale) is a real treat for fans.

IO Interactive does not want to deliver a generic action game, but rather capture the "Bond feeling" one to one. Lana Del Rey With its melancholic, cinematic style, it fits almost stereotypically well into this universe. The song isn't just a marketing tool, but according to David Arnold, it's meant to define the atmosphere of the new world in which we control a young, 26-year-old Bond.

Why the soundtrack matters for gameplay

For a studio like IO Interactive, which proved with Hitman how important atmosphere and "classy spy vibes" are for the stealth genre, the music is more than just an add-on.

Identity: The song sets the tone for the staging – away from the aging veteran, towards the stylish, but still unpolished agent.

The song sets the tone for the staging – away from the aging veteran, towards the stylish, but still unpolished agent. Presentation: Tomorrow's premiere of the title sequence (April 17, 20:00 PM) will show whether IO Interactive has also achieved the visual quality of the legendary film intros.

IO Interactive covers “007 First Light“Like a full-fledged blockbuster entry in the franchise. The fact that a standalone game is getting a song of this magnitude underscores the ambition to make the Bond brand relevant again in the gaming sector after years of absence. This isn't about a film adaptation, but about building its own gaming universe.”

The song is spot on. The Del Rey/Arnold combination is a perfect match for the atmosphere. Whether the game can combine the gameplay depth of Hitman with the cinematic impact of the source material remains to be seen. However, the bar has been set incredibly high for tomorrow's title sequence.

Do you think a classic Bond intro with a licensed song would create the right atmosphere in the game, or would that seem outdated in an interactive medium?