007 First Light: Massive security vulnerability leaks the ending before release

The Indonesian ratings board IGRS has leaked gameplay footage from unreleased titles such as "007: First Light" and "Echoes of Aincrad." Since the leaks include the complete ending of the new James Bond adventure, fans should exercise extreme caution when scrolling through social media.

The security breach at the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS) is currently causing massive unrest in the industry, as over an hour of video footage from IO Interactive's upcoming Bond title "007: First Light“has been made public.”

The extent of the IGRS leak

The purpose of submitting information to age rating agencies is actually to assess violent or sexual content for classification. However, due to a security vulnerability in the system, these internal links have become publicly accessible.

007: First Light: Over 60 minutes of footage, including the final game scenes.

Over 60 minutes of footage, including the final game scenes. Echoes of Aincrad: Bandai Namco's RPG is also affected; story-relevant cutscenes are already circulating.

Bandai Namco's RPG is also affected; story-relevant cutscenes are already circulating. Other titles: Data was also found for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag (Remake) and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, but no video footage has surfaced yet.

Data was also found for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag (Remake) and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, but no video footage has surfaced yet. Developer data: In addition to gameplay footage, thousands of emails from industry employees were leaked.

For IO Interactive, this incident is a nightmare. The studio is banking on an origin story with Patrick Gibson as a young James Bond for "007: First Light." Since the game isn't released until May 27th, story spoilers have been circulating for over six weeks before launch. This not only destroys the planned marketing build-up but also diminishes the narrative experience of "becoming a 00" for many players.

Increased vigilance instead of anticipation

The fact that the leaks are coming from a government agency casts a shadow on its security protocols. Industry insiders like Nic McConnell (Riot Games) report that the IGRS team is simply understaffed and works manually with Google Drive links – a process extremely vulnerable to human error or technical flaws.

The leak is a disaster for the narratives of the affected games. While the quality of the titles themselves (gameplay mechanics, graphics) isn't diminished by the spoilers, the impact of the story twist is massively jeopardized for first-time players. Anyone hoping for a Bond atmosphere and a spy thrill should keep their head down until the dust settles.