007 First Light: Patch 1.1.0 with new TacSim content and performance fixes

IO Interactive has released the first content update for “007 First Light” to version 1.1.0, which brings two new TacSim escalations, three weapons and important stability fixes for consoles.

IO Interactive is expanding the first phase of its Year One content with the two TacSim escalations The Workshop and Extraction Avenues. The Workshop requires players to outmaneuver seven opponents across three stages. Extraction Avenues focuses on analyzing security structures under time pressure before enemy reinforcements arrive.

Additionally, new hardware is being added to the TacSim arsenal. Unlockable via the progression system are the Stormberg 50'cal (level 10), the DRX-2 Machine Pistol (level 12), and the silenced DRS-7 SMG (level 16). Also new is the Diamond in the Rough outfit, available from level 18. Each of these items costs 3.000 Intel points.

Technical remediation of memory leaks and crashes

Patch 1.1.0 also focuses on system stability. The Xbox Series S, in particular, previously suffered from RAM bottlenecks during longer sessions, leading to crashes in cutscenes and boss fights. These issues have been resolved.

On the PS5, the patch corrects network disconnects that occurred when a persistent online connection was maintained. The playback behavior of BIK video files after waking from standby mode is now also synchronized. Previously, cutscenes played at double speed. This has been properly fixed.

Fine-tuning of input and UI feedback

In addition to hardware performance, the input pipeline and interface were also key areas of focus. Deadzone calculation errors on PlayStation controllers and recognition issues with Xbox gamepads have been fixed. Weapon prototyping in TacSim mode is now precise again.

Incorrect hit notifications, incorrect target time analyses in the HUD, and achievements that do not trigger after collecting Intel items are also a thing of the past.

Patch 1.1.0 delivers much-needed improvements. The new TacSim content extends the endgame in the shooting range, but the real benefit is the elimination of stability issues on Xbox Series S and PS5. Anyone who paused due to crashes can now jump back in without hesitation.