1 Million Debut: The Blood of Dawnwalker explodes in popularity after 48 hours

Rebel Wolves has broken the one million unit sales mark for "The Blood of Dawnwalker" exactly 48 hours after its release.

The title from the former developers of "The Witcher 3" simultaneously reached a peak of over 64.000 concurrent players on Steam. A massive surge. The pre-release hype surrounding the studio has translated directly into hard cash.

The PS5 score currently stands at 4,6 with over 3500 reviews. Critics and the community alike appreciate the blend of dark fantasy medieval settings and the innovative gameplay systems. For Rebel Wolves, this is simply the perfect debut as an independent studio. Plans to develop the IP into a full-fledged franchise were already in place. With these numbers, a sequel is practically guaranteed.

The 30-day timer as an authenticity test

One specific feature sets the action RPG apart from its genre competitors: the strict time limit of 30 days and 30 nights. You must complete the main story within this time frame. Do you want to head straight to the final boss's castle after starting and try your luck? The game lets you. This freedom requires courage in game design.

Those seeking a challenge either fall flat on their faces or celebrate legendary triumphs. This is precisely what's currently generating plenty of discussion in the forums. The risk of artificial stress for RPG enthusiasts is real. But Rebel Wolves has pulled it off.

Thank you for playing, sharing, supporting, and being part of the community! ❤ pic.twitter.com/9fNqO8gNGB — Dawnwalker (@DawnwalkerGame) September 5, 2026

Rebel Wolves makes a powerful debut and proves that established open-world patterns can be significantly disrupted by the strict 30-day time limit. Anyone bothered by the time pressure is missing out on one of the most daring RPG mechanics of the year.

Does the strict 30-day time limit for the main story resonate with you in terms of creating more gameplay consistency, or is such a permanent timer in a huge open-world RPG a clear dealbreaker for you?