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1 Million Debut: The Blood of Dawnwalker explodes in popularity after 48 hours

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Blood of Dawnwalker by Rebel Wolves surpasses 1 million sales after 2 days. All the info on the Steam success of the dark open-world RPG!

the blood of dawnwalker

Rebel Wolves has broken the one million unit sales mark for "The Blood of Dawnwalker" exactly 48 hours after its release.

The title from the former developers of "The Witcher 3" simultaneously reached a peak of over 64.000 concurrent players on Steam. A massive surge. The pre-release hype surrounding the studio has translated directly into hard cash.

The PS5 score currently stands at 4,6 with over 3500 reviews. Critics and the community alike appreciate the blend of dark fantasy medieval settings and the innovative gameplay systems. For Rebel Wolves, this is simply the perfect debut as an independent studio. Plans to develop the IP into a full-fledged franchise were already in place. With these numbers, a sequel is practically guaranteed.

The 30-day timer as an authenticity test

One specific feature sets the action RPG apart from its genre competitors: the strict time limit of 30 days and 30 nights. You must complete the main story within this time frame. Do you want to head straight to the final boss's castle after starting and try your luck? The game lets you. This freedom requires courage in game design.

Those seeking a challenge either fall flat on their faces or celebrate legendary triumphs. This is precisely what's currently generating plenty of discussion in the forums. The risk of artificial stress for RPG enthusiasts is real. But Rebel Wolves has pulled it off.

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Rebel Wolves makes a powerful debut and proves that established open-world patterns can be significantly disrupted by the strict 30-day time limit. Anyone bothered by the time pressure is missing out on one of the most daring RPG mechanics of the year.

Does the strict 30-day time limit for the main story resonate with you in terms of creating more gameplay consistency, or is such a permanent timer in a huge open-world RPG a clear dealbreaker for you?

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N7Dan
5. September 2026 18: 14

Who knows, who knows?

How many sales would there have been if the absurd, completely unnecessary, and in an RPG completely out-of-place 30-day time limit had been scrapped and a technically sound implementation on current console hardware had been guaranteed? At least one more copy would have been sold, but not like this.

That's right, the numbers refer to Steam, where the game can be visually customized with tweaks and corresponding raw performance, while the 4,6 rating with over 3500 reviews, as usual, came from those buyers who had to pre-order again because they have no other choice and still haven't learned anything from the last few years, and now have to justify their purchase.

Capcom is currently demonstrating how to do it right, and CDPR will be doing the same from September 29.09th, when they give the Witcher another free round in the remaster of the best RPG of all time.

The Blood of Dawnwalker, in its current state, should not have cost more than €39, and how well the title will perform on current hardware in the coming weeks is a completely different story.

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