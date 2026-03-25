1047 Games is developing a new movement shooter in the style of Titanfall.

The studio behind Splitgate, 1047 Games, is working on a new project that draws its gameplay inspiration from "Titanfall" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3". While a small part of the team has taken over the development of the still-unnamed movement shooter, "Splitgate" remains the studio's main project for the time being.

According to CEO Ian Proulx, the goal is to establish 1047 Games as a multi-game studio. To realize this vision, the studio has already called for sign-ups for upcoming playtests.

Focus on movement mechanics and Titanfall inspiration

After Splitgate focused on a combination of Halo gunplay and Portal mechanics, the new project is taking its cues from titles known for their fluid movement systems. Specifically, Proulx cited "Titanfall" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" as primary sources of inspiration. This suggests mechanics like wall-running, power slides, and double jumps – elements that are rarely prominent in the current shooter market outside of niche titles.

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the studio. Splitgate's history has been marked by volatility.

Splitgate (Original): A strong start, but it couldn't maintain the player numbers.

A strong start, but it couldn't maintain the player numbers. Splitgate 2: It suffered a false start and was taken offline for a realignment.

It suffered a false start and was taken offline for a realignment. Splitgate: Arena Reloaded: The current attempt to combine both iterations continues to struggle for a significant market presence and currently only achieves three-digit player numbers daily.

1047 Games' decision to divert resources to build a second venture is a classic diversification attempt. While the main team continues to try to salvage "Splitgate: Arena Reloaded" with new modes like "Arena Royale," the new project aims to leverage the technical expertise in fast-paced arena shooters to reach a different target audience.

For fans of the "Advanced Movement" subgenre, this news is positive, as EA has refused to release a sequel to "Titanfall" for years. Nevertheless, skepticism is warranted: 1047 Games needs to prove that they can not only launch a game but also keep it alive long-term through content updates and balancing – something Splitgate has failed at so far.

Interested players can now register for the closed playtests, which the studio says will begin "soon." This suggests that a playable prototype already exists.