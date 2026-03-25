Latest

1047 Games is developing a new movement shooter in the style of Titanfall.

1047 Games announces a new movement shooter. The project from the Splitgate developer is inspired by Titanfall and Black Ops 3.

Mark Tomson
Mark author
ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
Follow:
No comments
Splitgate 2 Relaunch

The studio behind Splitgate, 1047 Games, is working on a new project that draws its gameplay inspiration from "Titanfall" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3". While a small part of the team has taken over the development of the still-unnamed movement shooter, "Splitgate" remains the studio's main project for the time being.

According to CEO Ian Proulx, the goal is to establish 1047 Games as a multi-game studio. To realize this vision, the studio has already called for sign-ups for upcoming playtests.

Focus on movement mechanics and Titanfall inspiration

After Splitgate focused on a combination of Halo gunplay and Portal mechanics, the new project is taking its cues from titles known for their fluid movement systems. Specifically, Proulx cited "Titanfall" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" as primary sources of inspiration. This suggests mechanics like wall-running, power slides, and double jumps – elements that are rarely prominent in the current shooter market outside of niche titles.

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the studio. Splitgate's history has been marked by volatility.

  • Splitgate (Original): A strong start, but it couldn't maintain the player numbers.
  • Splitgate 2: It suffered a false start and was taken offline for a realignment.
  • Splitgate: Arena Reloaded: The current attempt to combine both iterations continues to struggle for a significant market presence and currently only achieves three-digit player numbers daily.

1047 Games' decision to divert resources to build a second venture is a classic diversification attempt. While the main team continues to try to salvage "Splitgate: Arena Reloaded" with new modes like "Arena Royale," the new project aims to leverage the technical expertise in fast-paced arena shooters to reach a different target audience.

You may also be interested in

Splitgate 2 Relaunch
Splitgate 2 returns sooner – why the reboot is more than just a second attempt
Splitgate 2
Splitgate 2 returns to beta after a failed launch
Splitgate 2
Splitgate 2 – PS5 Pro Support, Battle Royale – This is what the future holds

For fans of the "Advanced Movement" subgenre, this news is positive, as EA has refused to release a sequel to "Titanfall" for years. Nevertheless, skepticism is warranted: 1047 Games needs to prove that they can not only launch a game but also keep it alive long-term through content updates and balancing – something Splitgate has failed at so far.

Interested players can now register for the closed playtests, which the studio says will begin "soon." This suggests that a playable prototype already exists.

Tagged:
Share This Article
What do you think?
Leave a comment.
Join Now
Subscribe
Notify me
checkbox
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline feedback
View all comments
Splitscreen Radio Banner

Stay Connected

Read more ...

0
We'd love to hear your comments!x
()
x