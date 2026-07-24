160 EUR for EA Sports FC 27: The "rip-off" has a new name

EA is pushing the price of the Ultimate Plus Edition of "EA Sports FC 27" to €160, taking monetization in the sports game sector to the extreme. In addition to the standard version for €80 and the previous Ultimate Edition for €110, the publisher is now reaching even deeper into players' pockets.

A lot of money for artificially stretched content

Those who invest €160 primarily receive digital benefit packages for the Ultimate Team monetization mode. The package includes four Premium Season Passes, in-game items, staggered FC Points, and seven days of early access starting from the first day of release.

The catch lies in the distribution of the content. The included 10.000 FC Points are not credited to the account immediately, but are paid out gradually over a period of five months. Those who want a competitive advantage at the start... new transfer market Those who want to will have to make additional real money purchases despite the huge price increase.

Digital scarcity instead of real added value

The adjustment of the pricing structure follows a clear trend in the live service industry. Instead of adjusting the base prices for games across the board to account for inflation, publishers are shifting revenue to increasingly expensive digital special editions.

In direct comparison to previous physical editions, tangible value is lacking. Where buyers once paid hundreds for collector's figures or steelbooks, today purely digital unlocks and cosmetic items dominate. The fact that the market accepts this pricing policy is due to the lack of competition. Since the end of Konami's PES series, EA has held a de facto monopoly in licensed football games.

The community reactions

The players' verdict in the forums is scathing: "A rip-off!" On Reddit and other platforms. complain Long-time buyers are particularly concerned that core modes like the career mode have received hardly any functional updates for years, while modes with microtransactions are being advertised more and more aggressively.

Many users point to the inadequate value of the included Icon Packs, as the veteran stars unlocked there usually can't keep up with the rapidly increasing value of new promo cards. A large number of commentators therefore plan to buy the game months after launch during sales with drastic discounts, or to forgo the annual purchase cycle altogether.

An €80 price increase compared to the standard version is disproportionate to the value offered. The staggered payout of the in-game currency negates even the initial advantages for Ultimate Team players. Those who can do without the one-week early access should opt for the standard version or wait for the first price reductions in the first quarter after release.