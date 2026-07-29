1666: Amsterdam reveals gameplay footage of the two main characters

Panache Digital Games' latest gameplay footage for "1666: Amsterdam" showcases the interplay between protagonists Noa and Aaron. The action-adventure game by Patrice Désilets combines mystical tools with the control of a cat.

Panache Digital Games strictly separates the gameplay of "1666: Amsterdam" into two basic mechanics. The protagonist, Noa, takes on the classic role of a ground-based hunter, equipped with specific tools for tracking.

Cat's-eye view meets historical area hunting

The second character, Aaron, acts as a time traveler trapped in the body of a cat. This narrative construct necessitates a gameplay asymmetry: exploration and vertical navigation primarily rely on the cat form, while direct confrontations are based on Noa's abilities.

Patrice Désilets thus draws on strengths from his earlier works such as Assassin's Creed, but disrupts the usual parkour dynamics through the use of an animal body. Instead of rigid movement sequences on rooftops, the change in perspective requires an adaptation of spatial use in 17th-century Amsterdam.

However, focusing on two control schemes carries gameplay risks. If switching between animal control and the human protagonist interrupts the flow of the game, the pacing suffers. If the interplay of abilities works seamlessly without noticeable delays, it creates a meaningful expansion of the classic stealth genre.

"1666: Amsterdam" presents an unusual concept that still needs to prove its smooth implementation in terms of gameplay. The material shows potential in terms of exploration, but lacks concrete performance data for consoles and PC. An interesting gameplay experiment from Patrice Désilets, which should be observed with a cool head until concrete system requirements and performance tests are released.