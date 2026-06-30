1666 Amsterdam: Gameplay feature shows Noa's dark hunt

Panache Digital Games showcases the full gameplay version of "1666 Amsterdam". Executive Producer Jean-François Boivin personally guides viewers through the in-depth feature, which introduces the dark narrative world and magic system of the third-person action-adventure game.

This new look provides the complete version of the material from the Future Games Show. The developers avoid empty promises and present solid lore.

Magic, corruption, and the quest for balance

The story is rooted in an ancient, corrupting magic. The Zaindaris tribe was meant to pass this power on to the worthy. Things went wrong. The energy changed the recipients, eating away at their very character. Now, an endless cycle of damage control continues.

This is where protagonist Noa comes in. She inherits her legacy as a so-called "Collector." Her task is as simple as it is brutal: she hunts down the remaining bearers of this power to restore balance, no matter the cost.

The Union feature determines the path

Noa doesn't remain isolated on her journey. The game forces you to make a fundamental decision: you choose a companion who stands firmly by her side. Together, they form the "Union."

This isn't just a cosmetic extra. Panache Digital Games promises multiple playable characters and branching paths. Your decisions will shape a single, cohesive story over an extended period. That sounds ambitious. Whether the system leaves a lasting mark on the gameplay or remains merely a token gesture remains to be seen.

The concept has its rough edges. The idea of ​​a driven huntress in a historical, magic-infused Amsterdam possesses a damn strong atmosphere. Panache has already proven with Ancestors that they're capable of unconventional approaches. However, the mix of character choices and the time-based element also carries the risk of becoming bogged down. A coherent action-adventure game stands or falls on its pacing. The potential is there, but that's all it is for now.

Which aspect appeals to you more: the dark historical setting with its touch of magic, or the mechanics surrounding the "Union" and the various character paths?