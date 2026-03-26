$20 or $40? Dynamic pricing in the PlayStation Store is creating a two-tier gaming system

Sony PlayStation is experimenting with personalized pricing for first-party titles in the PlayStation Store. Customers are receiving vastly different discounts for identical games, apparently based on individual user profiles. Some unlucky users are even paying double.

The arbitrariness of algorithms

Internal data and user reports confirm that PlayStation Store pricing is no longer universal. The era of fixed sale prices is dead. While one player sees a 43 percent discount on Stellar Blade for $39.89, another gets 70 percent off the exact same digital SKU, paying just $20.99. These fluctuations currently target Sony's first-party lineup. This is a deliberate strategic test.

The criteria for this massive price differentiation remain a secret. Sony provides no transparent guidelines. However, there is growing evidence that the age of the account, login frequency, and previous purchase behavior are the deciding factors. Those who haven't logged in for a long time or have ignored games on their wishlist for years are apparently lured with more aggressive offers. The system calculates the individual's pain threshold. An algorithm determines the value of the digital copy.

The end of price tags

The Concept of Dynamic Pricing This completely undermines the comparability of offers. Until now, the unwritten rule of equal treatment applied in digital commerce: a sale applied to the entire ecosystem. Sony breaks with this tradition and replaces it with an algorithmic, individual query. This tactic aims to extract every last cent of each user's willingness to pay. It's no longer about the value of the game, but about maximizing the use of user data.

The system tends to penalize the most loyal customers. Those who are loyal, buy regularly, and frequently use the store signal a high level of interest. These users will, in case of doubt, pay the higher price, as the algorithm sees no need to entice them with extreme discounts. Conversely, those who hesitate or rarely use the platform are offered the preferential digital price. Loyalty at Sony is clearly a one-way street, at the end of which lies a more expensive bill.

Algorithmic bazaar: Those who remain loyal to Sony foot the bill | Image: Cheap Ass Gamer

Players who have been collecting titles on their wishlist for five years are hoping in vain for fairness. If the algorithm detects that even a 50 percent discount doesn't faze them, it will likely never lower the price for that specific account to its lowest value. The digital storefront is no longer a marketplace, but an interrogation room. Sony knows exactly how much money you have. And they want all of it.

Those who remain loyal to Sony will foot the bill.

The Japanese have discovered a logic here that's as old as the flying carpet trade, but has reached a whole new level in the digital age. They call it "personalized offers," but what it really means is the targeted punishment of fans who make the mistake of actually turning on their console. Those who buy blindly get milked. Those who ignore the store get the digital red carpet rolled out for them. It's the algorithmic version of "only being nice when you have to." A logic that would be considered psychological coercion in the wild, but Sony celebrates it as a modern sales strategy.

That this pilot project is currently bypassing Europe is not an act of fairness, but a purely legal risk assessment. Within the EU, the so-called Modernization guideline (2019/2161). It obliges retailers to be absolutely clear about price reductions.

If Sony were to adjust prices individually based on an algorithm in this country, they would have to inform users unambiguously. A "secret" test to determine the pain threshold is therefore hardly legally feasible without immediately making the model publicly available. In the US, such explicit disclosure requirements are largely absent at the federal level – there, the laboratory for digital inequality can still operate undisturbed.