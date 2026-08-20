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2XKO pulls the plug: Active development of the live service dream comes to an end.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Riot Games will cease active development of 2XKO at the end of 2026. Learn all about the reasons, the final characters Lux and Samira, and the roadmap.

2XKO Launch

Riot Games' free-to-play title "2XKO" failed to attract the necessary player numbers. Despite a strong brand, it failed to achieve major success in the live service market. The project will be discontinued at the end of the year.

The tag-team JnR game launched on PS5 in January of this year, but even with the massive League of Legends universe behind it, it never managed to retain enough players long-term. While the servers will remain online for now, there will be no new content after the upcoming updates.

The roadmap to the final patch

The development team was reduced weeks ago. Now there's clarity. Update 1.3.1 will be released in September, featuring Lux as a new champion and a large cosmetic pack for around €40. Samira will follow in October as the final character. The final bugfix patch in December will mark the end. The end.

“Right now, our focus is on leaving 2X in an excellent position. After that, we'll return to the research and development lab, where we'll take time to learn and work on how we can come back stronger to make the next attempt in a new genre.” it concludes in the Blog.

The genre is unforgiving. A fighting game operating on a free-to-play model doesn't forgive mistakes in player retention, regardless of the budget. The accessibility was there. The brand was already established. Nevertheless, the core target audience didn't sustain the game in the long run, which once again underscores the enormous competition in the live-service sector.

A sobering but inevitable end. “2XKO” was a bold experiment for the fighting game genre, but simply failed due to the fierce competition for players' time.

More Read

2XKO Launch
Lux and Samira storm the 2XKO roster: Riot ignites the next level
2XKO Launch
2XKO: Riot reduces team size, focuses on sustainability and player feedback
2XKO Launch
2XKO Patch 1.1.1 and Console Launch – Everything you need to know
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