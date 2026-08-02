99,99 EUR for an old game: Does this price point to our digital future?

Ubisoft is charging €99,99 for the Definitive Edition of Ghost Recon Wildlands – a game from 2017 – in the PlayStation and Xbox stores. This extremely high digital price is sparking a long overdue debate about the future of our hobby.

Ubisoft has repackaged a years-old game and brazenly slapped a three-figure price tag on it in the store. This has rightfully caused a stir in the gaming community.

The 100-euro shock in the store

A seven-year-old open-world title is being rebranded as a full-price monster. No one is forcing us to buy it. But this incident ruthlessly exposes what awaits us all. Sony has announced it will cease production of PlayStation discs in early 2028. The market has been inexorably shifting towards pure digitalization for years. When physical media disappears completely, pricing will fall entirely into the hands of store operators and publishers.

This debate is not primarily about whether "Ghost Recon Wildlands“This amount is worth it. It's about the gradual disappearance of all alternatives. Those who buy exclusively digitally simply have no way out. No switching to cheaper online retailers. No secondhand market where games change hands for a pittance after just a few weeks. No automatic price drop due to full stock at the local electronics store. We're left with only the store price set from above. Or patiently waiting for the next sale.”

First expensive, then later marketed as a bargain.

Publishers use such astronomical list prices as a ruthless lever. An artificially inflated list price of €100 makes a later discount to €30 suddenly seem like the bargain of the century. At the same time, such an outrageous individual price drives players directly into the arms of subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, where the base game is currently included. Those who dutifully pay their monthly fees no longer question the individual store prices. Control is shifting radically.

Of course, hardly any informed gamer would shell out €100 for "Ghost Recon Wildlands" today. Most would pass and wait for the next sale. That's precisely part of the digital sales strategy. But what happens when sales become less frequent or discounts shrink noticeably? Without the competition from physical retailers, the only real corrective that has kept prices down so far disappears.

This case vividly illustrates how sensitive the digital console ecosystem is. Ubisoft and other companies are already shamelessly exploiting the possibilities offered by the absence of physical counterparts. What at first glance seems like an absurd outlier could, without the pressure of physical discs, gradually become the new normal in the store. The gradual disempowerment of consumers has already begun.

A single exorbitant price in the store won't cause a total collapse of the console market. Nevertheless, the players' concerns are entirely justified. Without physical discs on store shelves, the community loses its most powerful tool against artificial price increases: the freedom to choose its retailer. The price shock with Wildlands isn't an oversight by the developers. It's a stark warning shot for the entire industry.

Would you still buy consoles if games were only available digitally at the full store price?