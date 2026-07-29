AAA action-adventure game "Project T" leaked as an answer to Uncharted & Tomb Raider

Tencent's Interactive Entertainment Group is currently filling key positions for a story-driven third-person action-adventure game in the style of Uncharted, Tomb Raider, and The Last of Us Part II.

Recent job postings compiled via Reddit confirm the project's current transition from initial concept to pre-production for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A next-gen launch is also likely.

Unreal Engine 5 as the technical foundation

Interactive Entertainment Group (IEG) is using Unreal Engine 5 for development. The developer job description calls for a seamless system of movement, environmental interaction, and combat. Climbing, cover mechanics, melee combat, and firearms transition smoothly into puzzle and exploration sections without loading times or abrupt cuts. Dynamic camera movements control the transitions between gameplay and scripted events.

The job postings also focus on enhanced AI behavior. Instead of fixed paths, enemies process environmental changes in real time, adapt their tactics to the player's actions, and act in formations. Animations for hit feedback, movement, and radio signals are directly synchronized with the AI's decision-making routines.

The system adopts principles established by Naughty Dog in "The Last of Us Part II". High AI complexity primarily burdens CPU cycles. On PC, the scalability of such routine networks depends on multithreaded performance.

Tencent's IEG structure and development period

Unlike previous projects, Tencent is not assigning this venture to an established subsidiary like Lightspeed or TiMi. The positions are being filled directly through the IEG division in Shenzhen and Shanghai. This suggests the creation of a completely new internal studio team.

After an estimated 15 to 18 months of incubation, the project is currently in mid-pre-production. It will be some time before it reaches full rollout. An official announcement before 2027/2028 is unlikely, and a release before 2029/2030 is not realistic. This would make it a clear next-gen favorite.

Tencent is targeting the segment of story-driven single-player blockbusters. Their technical ambitions in physics, animation, and group AI are high. Whether the new IEG team can achieve the extremely complex balance between gameplay flow and narrative on par with Western examples remains the crucial hurdle.