AAA era on the brink of collapse: The end of unchecked studio growth

Amir Satvat, former business development manager at Tencent Games and founder of the games job platform ASGC, exposed the failure of the classic big-budget model at Gamescom Dev. The devastating waves of layoffs in recent years are not a temporary market correction, but rather the visible collapse of unsustainable cost structures.

AAA is losing significant importance

The illusion of a swift recovery for the gaming industry is shattered by the hard data. Satvat's analysis of the job market reveals a clear shift. In 2022, roughly half of all open positions in the gaming industry were in AAA development. This figure has plummeted, falling below 30 percent.

At the same time, the share of external development and outsourcing contracts is rising to between 10 and 15 percent of all open positions. Permanent positions in huge studio complexes are giving way to project-based contracts.

The paradox of the current industry crisis is reflected in employment statistics. Despite tens of thousands of layoffs since 2022, the total number of employees in the games industry has not collapsed. In fact, it has grown by almost one percent. Publishers are not cutting jobs per se, but rather expensive core staff. They are shifting the risk to external service providers and smaller units. The previous principle of doubling budgets and teams with each console cycle is no longer financially viable.

Sell-off or fragmentation as looming scenarios

Satvat identifies two problematic developments for the upcoming transformation process in the industry. The first risk is pure profit maximization. Financial investors buy established brands, reduce development budgets to the absolute minimum, and squeeze the remaining margin out of the user base. Capital becomes concentrated in the hands of a few large global corporations.

The second extreme is the fragmentation of the market. The rise of user-generated content and automated development tools threatens a disintegration into countless tiny studios. In this scenario, long-term secure jobs almost completely disappear.

The viable alternative lies in between. Mid-sized studios occupy the space between solo developers and the faltering industry giants. These teams operate with manageable budgets, clearly defined target audiences, and disciplined cost control. A game no longer needs to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take ten years to develop to be profitable. The formula is: profitability through niche markets instead of the pressure to create a global blockbuster.

Anyone waiting for the return of massive, blockbuster productions like those of the late 2010s doesn't understand the mechanics of the market. The AAA segment is shrinking to a core group because budgets of $200 million and above are simply mathematical madness.

If games only break even after selling five million units, the foundation is on fire. In the medium term, there will be fewer interchangeable open-world giants, but instead more compact, focused titles from mid-sized teams that can actually pay their bills. This would put us at a point that made the PS4 era so successful.