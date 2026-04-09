Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve lets us experience the story ourselves for the first time.

Project Aces breaks with a decades-long tradition and lets us experience the cutscenes from a first-person perspective in "Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve" to deepen the bond with our squadron comrades.

The first-person perspective in the story sequences marks the biggest narrative shift in the series in years. While in previous installments we were often just the silent observer, spoken of by others in radio transmissions or diary entries, in "Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve“directly into the body of our pilot. Creative Director Kosuke Itomi thus confirms what the first trailer already hinted at: We actively interact with our environment and our allies.”

Why changing perspective makes the difference

Up until now, the story of Ace Combat often felt like an epic war film watched from a distance. The switch to a first-person perspective during the scenes on the aircraft carrier "The Endurance" changes the dynamic:

Immersion in everyday life: Life on the carrier becomes tangible. The interactions with the crew during rest periods are intended to convey the feeling of truly being part of a military unit.

Life on the carrier becomes tangible. The interactions with the crew during rest periods are intended to convey the feeling of truly being part of a military unit. Emotional Bond: Since we have three permanent AI wingmen who grow with us, the first-person perspective acts as a tool to elevate camaraderie beyond the mere "Confirmed, Leader" on the radio.

Since we have three permanent AI wingmen who grow with us, the first-person perspective acts as a tool to elevate camaraderie beyond the mere "Confirmed, Leader" on the radio. Historical flair: Itomi draws comparisons to classic war films. The goal is clear: away from pure science fiction abstraction, towards a grounded sense of danger and camaraderie.

The ship isn't just a menu structure; it's portrayed as the pilots' "mother." In a setting like Strangereal, often dominated by global catastrophes, the aircraft carrier serves as a psychological anchor. When the pilots refer to their ship as "Mom," it indicates that Project Aces this time focuses less on global politics and more on the human element of war.

The path to the new “Wings of Theve”

The story takes place in 2029 – a time when the Federation of Central Usea is fighting for survival against the Republic of Sotoa. The fact that we assume the identity of a deceased legend adds an interesting layer of tension: we are not a blank slate, but must fill footsteps that are actually too big. This fits perfectly with the chosen first-person perspective: we feel the pressure of our comrades' expectations directly in face-to-face conversations.

What do you think of the new perspective? Do you prefer the mystical storytelling style of the older games, or do you finally want to look your comrades directly in the eye during the briefing?