Active Matter: Release date for the hardcore shooter has been set

Gaijin Entertainment will release the tactical shooter "Active Matter" on September 15, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Buyers of the previous Gaijin Store version will receive the Steam version at no extra cost and retain their game progress.

The extraction shooter relies on price competition.

The publisher is asking €30 for the standard edition. An aggressive price point in the extraction shooter genre. Tarkov competitors are usually sold for more. Gaijin is tightening the screws.

Players find themselves in unstable parallel worlds. The gunplay remains realistic, but the environments defy the laws of physics. Soviet islands, African quarantine zones, and dilapidated US cities serve as backdrops for raids. Monsters and hostile operatives fight for resources. The concept is exhausted. Now the execution has to deliver.

Substance over PRsspeak

A new update delivers additional weapons and a [feature/feature] before launch. revised US mapThe testing phase on Gaijin.Net has now come to an end. Developer Matter Team promises regular updates after the release. New multiverse areas are planned.

The studio is releasing the title simultaneously on consoles. This poses a risk for purely tactical games. The controls will determine the life or death of the console ports. If the adaptation fails, the player base will collapse.

"Active Matter" offers solid content at a fair price of €30 – although I personally think that's too high. Gaijin avoids full-price gimmicks and delivers cross-progression from day one. Whether the plan works or, like "Marathon," struggles to get going, remains to be seen.

Anyone looking for a breath of fresh air in the extraction genre and who can tolerate sci-fi elements will get exactly that on September 15th. Nothing more and nothing less.