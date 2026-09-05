Active Matter Update 250 Shades of Freedom extends beta testing before release

Gaijin Entertainment and Matter Team are releasing their "250 Shades of Freedom" content update for the hardcore shooter "Active Matter." Shortly before the official launch on September 15th, testers will gain access to a city map, new firearms, and vehicles.

The metropolis Downtown brings new locations and PvE opponents.

The update opens the Downtown area, an abandoned North American metropolis. Players fight their way through the streets amidst skyscraper ruins, buses, and taxis. The city serves as a setting for raids.

The threat there doesn't just come from rival operatives. Mutated police officers and former SWAT teams patrol the streets. These enemy variants carry weapons and employ tactical behaviors in combat.

Weapons arsenal grows to include US models and Picatinny options.

Gaijin is also expanding its weapon selection to include the M14, the M39 EMR, the SCAR-H, and the P17-V pistol. The modification system will receive variable magnification scopes, red dot sights for handguns, laser modules, and silencers.

Newly integrated adapters allow the mounting of Picatinny optics on older dovetail mounts. Additionally, scope risers are available to move fixed front sights out of the field of view. Camouflage patterns for weapons are also available.

Several vehicle types are available for traversing the maps. In addition to a US armored vehicle and a 1978 off-road vehicle, Soviet models are also available. Engine noises and horns scare away certain types of monsters. Searchlights mounted on buggies blind enemy players during combat.

Gaijin is delivering concrete details instead of vague promises just before the actual launch. The intricate details of the weapon adapters demonstrate a clear understanding of the target audience for realistic extraction shooters. September 15th The full version follows on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.