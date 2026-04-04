Activision renews domain for Blur: Is a comeback of the cult racer in sight?

Activision has extended the web domain for the arcade racing classic "Blur" until 2027, fueling speculation about a remaster just in time for its 15th anniversary in May 2025. The simultaneous registration with other brands like "Prototype" suggests that Microsoft and Activision might be adapting their portfolio for modern platforms.

A sign of life after 15 years of silence

The Domain renewal Extending the game until 2027 is more than just brand maintenance, as it directly correlates with the title's 15th anniversary next year. Activision's decision to take this step is noteworthy: Blur, developed by the now-defunct Bizarre Creations, is still considered one of the most underrated racers of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era.

The Parallel to the case of “Prototype” The crucial context here is that the domain was also secured there until 2027, while concrete rumors about a remake are already circulating. It's common practice in the industry to update such trademark rights in a bundle before official announcements of remastered versions for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC.

Why Blur is still relevant today

In 2010, "Blur" was an attempt to transfer the addictive power-up principle of Mario Kart into a realistic setting with licensed cars. While the game fell short of commercial expectations at the time, a loyal fanbase has formed over the years, appreciating above all the precise driving feel and tactical resource management.

Genre mix: The combination of a realistic damage model and neon-colored special weapons remains a unique selling point to this day.

The combination of a realistic damage model and neon-colored special weapons remains a unique selling point to this day. Multiplayer potential: A remaster with modern netcode connectivity and crossplay would fill a gap that current arcade racing games often leave open.

Let's be realistic: A domain renewal isn't confirmation of a finished game. However, a Blur remaster fits perfectly into Microsoft's current strategy of filling Game Pass with familiar brands without directly investing hundreds of millions in completely new ones.

Should a remaster achieve the success that the original missed out on, the way would even be clear for the sequel that was cancelled at the time, whose futuristic art design has already impressed in leaked prototype videos.

The signs are good for a port to modern systems, especially since Activision, under Microsoft's leadership, is increasingly reviewing older catalog titles. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be a true remaster or simply a matter of securing the rights to the name.

Would a Blur remaster be a must-buy for you, or does the "combat racer" genre with realistic cars no longer have a place alongside Forza and similar games?