Aerosoft announces mining simulation "Mine" for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Aerosoft and developer Hindsight Studios are releasing "Bergwerk – A Mining Sim", a classic underground mining simulation for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is set in a fictional German mining region called Grubental and combines micromanagement with the manual operation of over 15 pieces of equipment.

Structure, physics and infrastructure underground

The game is strictly divided into two levels: Above ground, players plan their mine infrastructure from a top-down perspective. This includes headframes, processing plants, and warehouses. Underground, the game switches to procedurally generated shafts without a fixed grid.

Technically, developer Hindsight Studios relies on its own static and environmental simulation. Those constructing tunnel systems must place support pillars based on calculated load distributions to prevent collapses. Simultaneously, operation requires the active management of logistical subsystems.

Ventilation & Gases: Control of fresh air supply, monitoring of gas accumulations and dust pollution.

Control of fresh air supply, monitoring of gas accumulations and dust pollution. Care: Expansion of electricity and water networks across multiple levels.

Expansion of electricity and water networks across multiple levels. Logistics: Installation of conveyor belts, blind shafts, railway tracks and truck routes for transport.

From jackhammer to shearer roller complex

The extraction of the coal deposit scales from manual tools and explosives to industrial mining methods such as longwall mining or chamber mining. The machinery fleet comprises over 15 mobile units both above and below ground – including mine railways, wheel loaders, skip hoists, and the licensed MAN TGX heavy-duty truck.

Mechanical wear and tear, missed maintenance intervals, and accidental defects disrupt operations if the vehicle fleet is neglected. Revenue depends on dynamically fluctuating market prices, which are used to finance mine expansion or loan repayments.

A procedural setup without a grid system sounds like it offers a high degree of player freedom, but it demands enormous precision in pathfinding and collision detection for heavy machinery. The simulation's success hinges on the accuracy of the static and gas simulations.

If the physical parameters are right, the title delivers a deep, fresh niche setup for logic and simulation fans. If the systems remain shallow, a repetitive transport loop is likely.