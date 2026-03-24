Age of Mythology: Retold: "Obsidian Mirror" DLC brings the fourth faction

With the "Obsidian Mirror" DLC, the Aztecs arrive in "Age of Mythology: Retold" on April 21st, bringing with them a completely new gameplay mechanic centered around sacrificial rituals and illusions. In addition to three main gods and a twelve-part campaign, the expansion delivers the long-awaited answer to the question of how the overseas pantheon fits into the existing power structure.

The release of "Obsidian Mirror" marks the first major milestone in the expansion of the god roster following the launch of "Age of Mythology: Retold." While the community had long speculated about the return of the Chinese, the developers are now making a statement with the Aztecs – a culture often underrepresented in classic RTS titles.

Blood, Wind and Shadow

At the heart of the expansion are the three main gods, who steer the gameplay in different directions:

Quetzalcoatl: Focus on culture, research and mobility through wind power.

Focus on culture, research and mobility through wind power. Tezcatlipoca: Operates from the shadows with illusions and underworld creatures.

Operates from the shadows with illusions and underworld creatures. Huitzilopochtli: The warlike aspect, which exchanges pure destructive power for sacrifices.

The new resource "Tonalli" is particularly intriguing. Unlike the Greeks or Egyptians, the favor of the gods here seems to be directly tied to the flow of life. The fact that even one's own villagers can be sacrificed to unleash divine powers gives the Aztecs an aggressive edge, one we've only seen hinted at before in the Aztecs from "Age of Empires III"—but here on a mythical level.

Quetzalcoatl and Huitzilopochtli are the Aztecs entering Age of Mythology: Retold – release is April 21st.

Strategic depth through "Fear and Illusion"

The announcement of traps and the manipulation of enemy behavior suggests that the Aztecs will not be a classic "brute force" faction. Building towers from fallen enemies is a psychological game. This could lead to considerable frustration in multiplayer, as players can no longer be sure whether the enemy army in front of them is real or just a mirage created by Tezcatlipoca.

The 12-mission campaign seems a solid length for introducing the new mechanics. The story of the fall of Aztlan and the rivalry between Quetzalcoatl and Tezcatlipoca provides exactly the epic material the game needs to distinguish itself from the historical Age titles.

The Aztecs are not simply a reskin of existing civilizations. The mechanics of sacrificing life force and creating illusions deeply impact the familiar rock-paper-scissors principle. For fans seeking strategic challenges and who enjoy experimenting with asymmetrical factions, this DLC will significantly refresh the gameplay experience. Whether the balance between "tonalli" harvesting and classic eco-management will be immediately successful remains to be seen – but the potential for a new meta-dominance is definitely there.

Do you think the sacrifice mechanic will be too strong in multiplayer, or is the risk of losing your own units for favor a fair balance?