Agefield High: PC release confirmed, new impressions of the Bully successor

The coming-of-age adventure game "Agefield High: Rock the School" will be released on August 12, 2026 for PC, while the console versions will follow at a later, as yet unnamed, date.

Developer Refugium Games positions the title in the tradition of classic high school games, but the content of the new trailer primarily focuses on the mechanics and clichés of US teen comedies of the early 2000s .

PC release on August 12th, consoles to follow later

The developers at Refugium Games are exploiting a relative vacuum in the market for their open-world scenario. Since Rockstar's Bully (Canis Canem Edit) from 2006, there have been hardly any noteworthy attempts to depict the microcosm of a school in a sandbox format.

While its historical predecessor emphasized social satire and critique of the system, the newly released trailer for Agefield High reduces the gameplay to typical turn-of-the-millennium tropes. The game is based on an open world in the fictional small town of Agefield, where three friends are about to graduate.

Gameplay mechanics somewhere between stealth and social simulation

The video footage reveals specific gameplay loops that are heavily tied to classic stealth and mission structures. According to the trailer, players must prove themselves through dares, including stealthily infiltrating buildings. One mission shown involves secretly taking photos in showers – a mechanic directly borrowed from films like American Pie, forming the foundation of the gameplay.

Additionally, interactions with stereotypical character classes shape the gameplay. The video explicitly features jocks, hostile teachers, and antagonists who must be dealt with via dialogue trees or confrontations. The action is underscored by a pop-punk soundtrack and the corresponding aesthetic of the era. It remains to be seen how deep the gameplay systems are beyond these scripted scenes.

Refugium Games is taking a playful risk. Reducing the gameplay to the humor and dynamics of early 2000s teen comedies is technically precise from a marketing perspective, but carries gameplay risks.

The game relies heavily on cringe-worthy moments and well-worn clichés. Whether the open world possesses any mechanical depth beyond the daredevil challenges and pop-punk nostalgia will be revealed in initial tests in mid-August. PC players will be the first to get their hands on it. Console gamers will have to wait.