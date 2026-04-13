Agefield High: Rock the School revives the bully vibe of the early 2000s.

Refugium Games has announced the open-world high school adventure "Agefield High: Rock the School" for summer 2026 with a new gameplay trailer. The title plays the nostalgia card, blending the everyday simulation aspect of games like "Bully" with the humor of raunchy teen comedies from the turn of the millennium.

The new material on “Agefield High: Rock the School“This clearly shows where the game is headed: We take on the role of Sam, who has to prove himself in a new small-town hell. Between math class, rebellion against “soulless adults,” and the goal of experiencing the ultimate prom night, the gameplay delivers a mix of mission structure and free exploration.”

Between Math and Anarchy

The game's core mechanics are based on a fixed time and school system. Subjects like English, geography, or music are on the schedule in the mornings, dictating the daily routine. Those who skip school risk trouble with the local authorities – an element directly reminiscent of Rockstar's classic games.

What's interesting here is the dynamic: the story missions (a total of 32 main and 15 mini-missions) only become available after school. This gives the game a clear rhythm of "duty" and the freedom to work on building the legendary status of your clique. The fact that the developers include themes like Satanists, jocks, and the acquisition of "adult magazines" underscores the deliberately crude humor of the source material.

Gameplay mechanics and exploration

In terms of world structure, "Agefield High: Rock the School" features an open area that extends from the campus through the suburbs to the rural surroundings. Since protagonist Sam doesn't own a car, modes of transportation like BMX bikes play a central role in progression.

Combat system: It won't be a pure stealth title. Sam uses punches, kicks, and shoves to break through the blocks of the opposing jocks. The fights in the trailer appear rather direct and physical.

It won't be a pure stealth title. Sam uses punches, kicks, and shoves to break through the blocks of the opposing jocks. The fights in the trailer appear rather direct and physical. customization: Clothing and even tattoos are not just for looks, but are meant to reinforce the feeling of rebellion against the parental home.

Clothing and even tattoos are not just for looks, but are meant to reinforce the feeling of rebellion against the parental home. Economy: Mini-jobs and small deals (such as reselling magazine pages) are necessary to earn the necessary cash for upgrades.

Visually and audibly, the game evokes the era of Blink-182 and American Pie. The soundtrack is pop-punk, and the color palette is saturated and spring-like. This is a clever way to transform the technical simplicity of the indie production into a charming art style. It doesn't come across as a AAA graphical marvel, but rather as a deliberate homage to the PS2 gaming era.

Agefield High: Rock the School won't become a genre giant, but it fills a gap that Rockstar Games has criminally neglected for almost two decades. If the mission design lives up to the variety promised by the trailer's absurd scenarios, it could be a real hidden gem for nostalgic gamers. The risk, however, is that some of the humor from the 2000s might seem flat today – the writing needs to deliver.

Do you think the high school setting still works today without the big name of Rockstar behind it, or does the "bully" style seem too outdated now?