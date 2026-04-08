AionGuard: The Avalanche project was a precursor to Crimson Desert

Avalanche Studios' ambitious fantasy project "AionGuard" failed years ago due to a publisher's change of strategy, but according to former CCO Christofer Sundberg, it shows striking parallels to the current open-world hit "Crimson Desert".

“AionGuard” was intended to transfer the proven destruction principle of Just Cause to a medieval fantasy setting, but was cancelled during development for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. As Christofer Sundberg, former Chief Creative Officer of Avalanche Studios, stated in a current interview He confirmed that he sees the vision of his then “most painful” demolition realized today in Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert.

A medieval Just Cause game with a focus on conquering fortresses.

The core concept of "AionGuard" was based on the player freedom for which Avalanche is known. As a "Sorcerer Knight," players were to infiltrate and destroy enemy fortresses to reclaim territory. While Just Cause relied on modern explosives and gadgets, "AionGuard" aimed to replicate these sandbox mechanics through magic and melee combat in an open world.

Sundberg emphasizes that the features that are causing a stir in Crimson Desert today—a blend of complex storytelling, high interactivity, and a vast world—were already planned for "AionGuard." The technical ambitions were high for the PS3 and Xbox 360 era: an open-world sandbox game where the takeover of territories could be completely customized.

Breach of contract via text message ended development

Despite a signed contract with a major publisher, which according to Sundberg possessed well-known IPs, the project was abruptly halted. The reason was an internal restructuring of the unnamed partner, who wanted to focus on existing brands rather than new IPs. The manner of communication – the termination of the collaboration, according to Sundberg, was via text message – remains a particularly sensitive point in the studio's history.

Although Sundberg doesn't specify any particular mechanics in detail, the analogy to "Crimson Desert" is technically interesting. "Crimson Desert" is characterized by an extremely high density of systems (physics-based gameplay, alchemy, horseback riding, large-scale sieges). "AionGuard" pursued the same "anything is possible" approach but failed due to the risk aversion of publishers at the time.

Historically, AionGuard joins a list of prominent titles that were canceled by Avalanche, most recently including the co-op project Contraband after the studio's closure. While Avalanche proved their mastery of open-world games with Mad Max and Just Cause, their foray into the fantasy genre remained a theoretical exercise.

Sundberg himself is releasing his independent project "Samson" these days, which will later also be released for PS5 and Xbox.