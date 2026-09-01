Air base lobby for 100 players: Ace Combat 8 ​​focuses entirely on socializing and co-op in multiplayer.

Bandai Namco is giving “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve” a massive online mode with its own Air Base as a lobby, cross-play and iconic boss raid events.

The new trailer for "Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve" showcases the multiplayer structure. The centerpiece of all online activities is an interactive air base, a walkable hub lobby that can accommodate up to 100 players simultaneously. Players navigate this hub using a custom-created avatar.

The headquarters becomes the meeting point

Besides matchmaking, the hub offers a variety of recreational activities. You'll find an arcade with classic Bandai Namco arcade games, a jukebox with soundtracks from older installments in the series, and in-game shops selling new aircraft and cosmetics. The hub is expandable; progress unlocks gates to additional air bases.

The gameplay is strictly separate from the single-player mode. Multiplayer uses its own save data and an independent progression system.

At the heart of the action are two co-op modes for four-player teams. Co-op Assault pits two teams of four against AI opponents in PvE battles for points. Co-op Warfare blends this formula, unlocking direct PvP combat between the teams, while NPC units also appear on the map. Mechanics like "Threat Level" and "Aces" govern the gameplay.

Raids for the more demanding

Temporary raids supplement the standard lobbies. In scramble missions, you fight in teams of four against particularly tough AI squadrons. Emergency Sorties require eight pilots to work together against massive fortress weapons. Some of these missions bring back familiar bosses from the series' history. Pure PvP is limited to time-limited events such as 4v4 team deathmatches and eight-player free-for-all rounds.

The system links progress to a season pass called ACE PASS. It will be released on October 2nd, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with early access to the Deluxe Edition starting on September 29th.