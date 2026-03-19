Alan Wake 2: PSSR 2.0 delivers a massive upgrade for Performance Mode

The PS5 Pro delivers a significant boost in the image quality of "Alan Wake 2" with the update to the new version of Sony's AI upscaler (PSSR 2.0). my impressions A replay of the title, as well as the technical analysis by Digital Foundry, now underlines the strengths of PSSR 2.0.

The 60-FPS mode in particular benefits from drastically increased stability and sharpness, far surpassing the original FSR2 approach.

Performance mode: A leap in image stability

Digital Foundry's analysis focuses on the performance mode of "Alan Wake 2." Previously, this mode used an internal resolution of 864p, which was upscaled to 4K – a factor of 2,5. Under the first version of PSSR (PSSR 1), this led to significant problems: a constant noise, reminiscent of an uneven film grain effect, marred the image. Vegetation and indirect lighting (SSAO) in particular suffered from a disturbing pulsing effect.

With the switch to PSSR 2.0 According to Digital Foundry, these artifacts almost completely disappear. Image stability in wooded areas is significantly improved, and the "wandering" of pixels on the ground in the town of Bright Falls is eliminated. The reconstruction of fine details, such as power lines or scratches on metal railings, is also considerably more precise.

Although the new version shows a very fine, stable “peppercorn” pattern in extremely fine texture areas (e.g., distant trees), this is classified as a characteristic feature of the new algorithm, which maintains sharpness without ghosting.

Quality mode and ray tracing: Detail work instead of revolution

The quality mode operates at a higher base resolution of 1224p. The improvements made by PSSR 2.0 are also measurable here, but less dramatic, as the upscaling factor is lower and PSSR 1 already produced fewer errors with this amount of data.

Regarding the ray-traced reflections, which are exclusive to the PS5 Pro, the improvements are moderate. Since PSSR is a super-resolution algorithm and doesn't use ray reconstruction (like Nvidia's DLSS 3.5), the denoising of the reflections remains the same. This means the slight noise in the reflections is still present. Only the temporal stability on surfaces like water is slightly improved, which could also be due to a change in jitter adjustment within the patch.

The analysis demonstrates that PSSR 2.0 is capable of delivering image quality that, in the PS5 Pro's 60 FPS mode, surpasses the native quality of the standard PS5's 30 FPS mode. The fact that upscaling from 864p to 4K now produces a clean, "4K-like" result is a technical milestone for the hardware.

The PS5 Pro's primary justification here lies in its performance mode. Those wanting to play "Alan Wake 2" at 60 FPS will get a picture with PSSR 2.0 that leaves behind the artifacts of the base PS5 (FSR2) and early software. The upgrade is available immediately for PS5 Pro owners via a title patch.