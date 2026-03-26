Alien Deathstorm announced: Retro horror meets rebellion action

"Alien Deathstorm" was announced at the Xbox Showcase and combines first-person shooter action with survival horror in an environment dominated by atmospheric disasters. Rebellion opts for an analog 80s aesthetic rather than glossy sci-fi.

Rebellion leaves the English countryside of "Atomfall" and sends players to an alien colony where mechanical keyboards are more important than touchscreens. The title blends Eldritch horror with classic shooter mechanics and a dash of weather extremism.

The facts about saving the colony

The protagonist's role is defined as that of a Combat Engineer. This character acts as a first responder for logistical emergencies and physical threats at isolated outposts. The character is not an indestructible super-soldier, but rather a specialist in search, rescue, demolitions, and maintenance. In terms of gameplay mechanics, this translates into a hybrid system of combat and technical problem-solving, while the player is on their own for weeks before a potential rescue fleet arrives.

The setting in Alien Deathstorm leans hard into an "analog" 1980s aesthetic. Rebellion delivers clunky, mechanical hardware and a "lived-in" grit inspired by VHS sci-fi and Lovecraftian motifs. Gameplay tension stems from the gap between technological sluggishness and the sheer speed of the threat. The vibes are lethal.

Dynamic weather system works against the player

The "Deathstorm" functions as a dynamic obstacle in the level design. It's a seasonal, hurricane-force atmospheric phenomenon that has devastated the colony. Players must learn weather cycles and seek shelter in time to avoid being torn apart by the winds. The storms aren't just scenery; they affect movement and force tactical pauses in exploration.

Rebellion is banking on a total power shift. The studio leverages its core shooter expertise for raw ballistics, yet ammo and security remain scarce. The studio stressed that while players might feel powerful, they are never safe. Unpredictable creature AI and environmental hazards keep the pressure high. It is second-to-second survival.

A combat engineer, dressed in an 80s look, fighting against space monsters and bad weather – basically a normal workday at the British railway, only with more ammunition.