Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 releases on August 25th – Four-pronged co-op and nostalgia bonus

Cold Iron Studios is releasing the sequel to the Xenomorph shooter "Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2" on PC and consoles at the end of August. With four players and new elemental modifications, the bug hunt enters its second round.

On August 25, 2026, "Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2" will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. This time, you'll no longer fight the acid monsters in a trio, but in a team of four. A real upgrade. Anyone who played the previous games knows the dilemma of having free slots in their squad. The developers have made the right adjustments: AI opponents will be smarter, ambushes will be more precise, and the Specialist class will be fully customizable.

Microtransactions and fan service

The standard edition starts at €49,99. Cold Iron Studios and Daybreak are asking €69,99 for the premium version, which includes cosmetics and guns styled after Ellen Ripley and comic book hero Herk Mondo.

Those who want to grab the Alien: Romulus crossover right from the start will have to pay an extra €9,99 for the Rain Carradine pack. DLC policy on day one. You have to be really into that. The most exciting part is the cryo underbarrel weapon from the Romulus pack, which freezes and shatters enemies. Elemental mods like these could significantly change the dynamics of combat.

The predecessor was a solid, fun-filled game on sale, but it quickly lost its momentum. Four-player co-op and deeper class mechanics sound like the right move. Whether the hit feedback and mission design will hold players' attention in the long run remains to be seen in August.