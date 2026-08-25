Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 – Performance specs for consoles confirmed

Developer Cold Iron Studios has released the console specifications for "Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2" ahead of its release. While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will run at 1440p and 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro will achieve native 4K at 60 FPS.

The base systems, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, target a rendering resolution of 1440p at 60 frames per second. The less powerful Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is fixed at 1080p at 30 FPS.

The PS5 Pro takes the top spot. Thanks to the hardware upgrade, the co-op shooter renders in 4K resolution on Sony's flagship console while maintaining a target frame rate of 60 FPS.

Four-player scaling and effect load

Engineering Director Arnel Lim tells GamingBolt Maintaining these frame rates during complex battles is a key development hurdle. The reason for the late announcement of the console performance lies in the game's structural scaling.

The predecessor relied on teams of three. The second installment expands the team structure to four active players. This expansion drastically increases the computational density per battle.

More particle effects through flamethrowers and cryo mines

Increased CPU load due to parallel weapon interactions with enemy Xenomorph hordes.

Larger environmental structures for four simultaneous walking paths

Standard consoles are pushed to their limits, especially when the maximum number of enemies is on screen. According to the developers, the frame rate suffers primarily from the overlapping of visual effects and the simultaneous calculation of damage values ​​at the horde level.

For players on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1440p at 60 FPS is a rock-solid foundation, provided the frame rate remains stable during intense battles. The Xbox Series S, with its 30 FPS, becomes a clear compromise in the fast-paced shooter genre. Those demanding maximum image sharpness without frame rate drops will currently only find the best console experience on the PS5 Pro or a suitably equipped PC.