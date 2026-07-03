Are fans getting old? Shawn Layden warns against AAA homogenization.

Over 60 percent of potential buyers for the current "Resident Evil Requiem" are 35 years old or older. This is according to recent data from analyst Matt Piscatella, which former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden cited in an interview about the future of AAA single-player titles.

The younger generation is apparently losing interest in classic, expensive solo blockbusters. An alarming sign for the industry.

Aging fans and the free-to-play problem

The numbers speak for themselves. Older gamers remain loyal to established franchises like Resident Evil, while the younger generation barely connects with them. For them, free-to-play titles are the norm. This is obviously due to money, but it's only half the story. When today's generation of gamers ages and eventually stops playing, the foundation of classic AAA single-player games is in danger of crumbling. This must not happen.

Shawn Layden believes in PSI Podcast While firmly believing that linear story games will survive, he sees a massive problem in the lack of diversity in today's gaming landscape.

Too many shooters, too little courage

The industry has forgotten how to take risks. A glance at major gaming shows reveals almost nothing but zombie apocalypses, space marines, or knights with giant swords. The big studios copy each other to avoid any financial risk. Looter shooters, hero shooters, extraction shooters – the market is flooded with the same old concepts.

Genres like racing games, fighting games, and sports games used to boom across the board. Today, only a few established giants like EA Sports FC, Gran Turismo, and Tekken dominate the field. Creative, original experiments like PaRappa the Rapper or Katamari Damacy are now nowhere to be found in the AAA segment. The harsh reality of the market: rising development costs stifle any creativity. Publishers prefer to play it safe. A fatal mistake in the long run.

How do we save the single-player mode?

The interview puts its finger on the sore spot of a stagnant industry. If AAA single-player games are to have a future, they need to surprise again and explore new genres, instead of delivering the tenth copy of the same old shooter. Younger players aren't lured in by nostalgia. They want fresh ideas.

What do you think: Which extinct genre or wacky game concept would a publisher with a multi-million dollar budget have to revive today to completely blow you or the younger generation away?