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Amazon recasts Kratos: Dave Bautista is set to replace the injured Ryan Hurst

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Dave Bautista will take on the role of Kratos in Amazon's God of War series. Ryan Hurst will be out for months after a serious stunt injury.

God Of War Amazon Prime Series

Amazon MGM Studios is in talks with Dave Bautista for the role of Kratos in the live-action "God of War" series after the original lead actor, Ryan Hurst, tore his biceps tendon during stunt work.

The Ryan Hurst out The production was hit four months after filming began in June 2026. Surgical reattachment of the tendon and the subsequent rehabilitation made further work impossible. Amazon and Sony Pictures Television immediately halted filming in Vancouver.

The logistics behind this decision are uncompromising: The scenes already completed with Hurst will have to be completely reshot. Pre-production with the new cast begins in mid-August, and filming is scheduled to restart in mid-October 2026. Bautista's background in professional wrestling and the physical training he underwent for the "Highlander" remake provide him with the necessary physique to step in without a lengthy preparation period.

Production schedule and time jump for Season 2

The series is being produced under showrunner Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”) and was designed from the outset for two seasons filmed back-to-back. Despite the accident on set, the studio is sticking to this shooting schedule.

The delays don't change the content: Season 1 adapts the 2018 PlayStation game. However, a structural change is already emerging for the announced second season. Casting calls for the roles codenamed "Joshua" and "Ruth" confirm that the series will jump directly to the events of "God of War: Ragnarök" for the sequel. The production is specifically seeking actors aged 14 to 17 for the older Atreus (previously played by Callum Vinson) and Thrud.

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The switch to Dave Bautista saves the tight schedule of the multimillion-dollar production, but inevitably pushes back the release on Prime Video. From a technical standpoint, the decision is pragmatic: Bautista has proven in character roles like in "Blade Runner 2049" that he can combine physical presence with stoic depth – exactly what the character Kratos needs. The parallel time jump in Season 2 also demonstrates that Amazon is telling the story concisely, rather than artificially stretching the plot.

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SOURCES:Deadline
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