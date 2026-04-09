Anno 117 Pax Romana: New DLC brings "Cinis", the largest island in the series' history

Learn everything about the first Anno 117 DLC “The Promise of the Volcano”: Huge island of Cinis, obsidian & release date on April 23rd.

Anno 117 Pax Romana DLC
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and Niklas's Padawan, Lukas Neumann follows the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus is on covering current industry topics and...
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Ubisoft will release the new gameplay DLC "The Promise of the Volcano" for "Anno 117: Pax Romana" on April 23rd. Featuring a gigantic volcanic island and the new resource obsidian, the DLC focuses on risk management. This expansion kicks off the Year 1 Pass and introduces a new deity as well as a referral program that unlocks cosmetic rewards.

The new island, Cinis, is the centerpiece of the DLC. Ubisoft Mainz's promise of the "largest island in the series" is a clear signal to the urban planners and city dwellers of the community, who often despaired of limited space on Crown Falls in Anno 1800. However, this sheer building area comes at a price: an active volcano.

What we can glean from the gameplay trailer: The volcano isn't just a backdrop, but a constant threat. This drastically alters the governor dynamics. Anyone wanting to exploit the fertile soils around the crater's edge for mining the new resource, obsidian, must factor in the risk of an eruption. This is reminiscent of the disaster mechanics from older installments, but here it appears to be influenced by the new worshippable deity and strategic decisions.

Obsidian and the new trader

With the introduction of obsidian in “Anno 117 Pax Romana“The production chain is being expanded. In Anno logic, a new luxury resource usually means a jump in the attractiveness or needs of higher civilization levels. The new merchant Ceacilia will likely serve as a central point of contact for monetizing dangerously acquired goods or purchasing rare items for volcano protection.”

Alongside the release, a "Refer a Friend" program will run from April 9th ​​to May 12th. Players who recruit up to three friends to the game will collect Fame Points. These points aren't simply a currency for progression; they unlock cosmetic items and music tracks in the "Hall of Fame." It's a classic player retention tool, particularly appealing to those who want to customize their Roman empire down to the smallest detail.

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The DLC seems to focus on exactly where Anno players love to spend their time: optimizing space and logistics under challenging conditions. The combination of the largest building area ever and the constant threat of the volcano promises an exciting risk assessment that goes beyond simply "pretty building." If the volcanic eruption is balanced fairly and doesn't degenerate into frustrating randomness, "The Promise of the Volcano" could be a very strong start to the first year.

Do you dare to build your metropolis right at the foot of the volcano, or would you rather stick to the safer, smaller islands?

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