Rush on PS5 disc drives: Sony limits sales due to high demand

Sony is limiting the number of PS5 external drives in the store due to high demand. The community is mocking the irony just before disc drives are phased out in 2028. Should you buy one now?

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Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The disc is dying out! That's why users are increasingly turning to what is likely the last disc drive ever for the PlayStation. At the same time, sales are being limited again. So, should you buy one while it's still available?

Sony justifies the purchase limit for the PS5 external drive in its own store with high demand. The official limit is one unit per customer, which initially applies only to its own store. In regular retail stores, more may be available, which, as usual, attracts scalpers.

The paradoxical dead end for collectors

On the product page in the PlayStation Direct Store, Sony is now officially warning of the end of its in-house disc production in January 2028. At the same time, the company is rationing the hardware that is absolutely necessary for these discs.

This doesn't add up at all. The community is reacting to this contradiction with pure cynicism. First they remove the built-in drive, then sell it to us separately again, and now they're making it scarce like a post-apocalyptic resource. What a bad joke.

"That's like restricting the sale of toilet paper because everyone is boarding up their windows.", commented a user on X.

For gamers, the existential question of future-proofing now arises. Anyone who still owns physical games or wants to play used games should act now. The disc drive is becoming a coveted collector's item. After 2028, the hardware will theoretically remain usable for everything that was released on disc by then, but new PlayStation games will no longer be available on disc.

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Discs can die – keep your plastic and finally give us real rights!

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Should Sony discontinue production of the drives before 2028, many will be stuck with a pile of useless plastic or the last keeper of physical freedom for your back catalog.

The current rush on disc drives isn't a sign of a sudden hardware hype, but rather pure panic within the community. Sony is creating artificial pressure for a system they themselves are phasing out. Those who love physical media are stockpiling now. A tragedy for the future of video games.

How are you planning your gaming future on PlayStation: Are you stocking up on drives and discs now, or have you already grudgingly accepted the switch to purely digital?

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Norman
4. July 2026 10: 53

Then the PS6 will manage without it. I'm sure of it.

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Matze Eztam
4. July 2026 07: 40

Sony is just making a fool of itself.

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Holger Lehmann
4. July 2026 08: 26

If Sony continues like this, there will soon be no demand at all.

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Basti
4. July 2026 09: 35

Well, let's make it short, Sony, I'm leaving and I'm going to delete my account. I hope many others do the same, because that's the only way you'll understand.

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