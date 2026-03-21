Arc Raiders: Embark confirms huge map Riven Tides

Embark Studios breaks with the dusty monotony of the Rust Belt in "Arc Raider" and moves the battlefield to the coast. The "Riven Tides" update, releasing in April 2026, marks the most massive content drop yet for the extraction shooter.

The new map breaks with the previous level design of Buried City or Spaceport. At its center is a ring-shaped city structure built directly into the sea, offering, according to the developers, the largest contiguous playable area in the game to date. The architecture emphasizes extreme verticality: multi-story ruins, flooded highway interchanges, and subterranean sections below the waterline demand a new approach to movement.

The footage also confirms a massive, sideways-lying missile wreckage as the central point of interest. This scenario is flanked by offshore platforms accessible only via narrow bridge systems or the use of the snap hook. These bottlenecks fundamentally alter the tactical landscape, as escape routes are drastically limited compared to the open fields of the hinterland.

Technical specifications and roadmap

The release is firmly scheduled for April 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Riven Tides will serve as the conclusion to the current “Escalation Roadmap“Besides the new topography, the update integrates specific mechanics for water barriers. It remains unclear whether swimming mechanics will be implemented or whether the water will function as a deadly zone boundary.”

New images of the NEW Arc Raiders map coming next month in the Riven Tides update.



It may just be the biggest map yet 👀 pic.twitter.com/ua8jltSFpb — ARC Raiders Informer (@ArcRaidersInfo) March 20, 2026

In addition to the map, a new "Large ARC" enemy is being introduced, specifically designed for the vertical structures of the coastal city. The studio also hints at a rework of the loot table system to justify the longer travel distances on the expanded map. A new progress reset (Expedition Window) accompanies the patch, ensuring all players start the new area under identical conditions.

Hopefully, pretty water shaders and vertical ruins mask the risk that a larger map without dense loot distribution will simply mutate into a tedious marathon simulator.