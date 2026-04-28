ARC Raider sends players to the coast with "Riven Tides" starting today.

While the technical framework of "ARC Raiders" is being polished for the PS5 Pro, Embark Studios is also delivering new content starting today. The "Riven Tides" update opens the gates to the Rust Belt and transforms a deserted luxury coastline into a death trap for loot tourists.

Ruin sightseeing and floating turbines

The new map "Riven Tides" takes Raiders to a coastal area that has been abandoned twice. Between the dilapidated Panorama Azzurro Hotel and the massive cranes of the Exodus Port, the usual promise of valuable loot awaits.

New to the ecosystem is the ARC Turbine. This hovering machine patrols silently on the horizon, but upon approach, it reveals itself to be an aggressive defense system that demands skill and patience rather than blind, continuous fire. The Turbine is not cannon fodder, but a mechanical gatekeeper for high-tier loot.

To facilitate progress through the harbor's vertical terrain, the update introduces the Crash Mat and the Powered Descender. These gadgets are designed to prevent fatal falls from a height of 30 meters, provided the player keeps their cool. Movement thus becomes less of a gamble and more of a calculated mechanic in the already crowded sandbox. Those who fall from a great height are now at fault, not the level design.

Treasure hunting and bird detectors

The new map condition "Beachcombing" adds a digging element to the gameplay in "ARC Raiders." Players who find and equip the Dockmaster's Detector—which, incidentally, occupies a valuable weapon slot—can locate supplies buried in the sand. The risk: the best locations are right there in plain sight in the open. Simultaneously, the "Last Resort" event runs until May 25th, where collected experience points and rare ship models can be exchanged for cosmetic items such as the Junior Outfit or Raider Tokens.

A new project called "Avian Alarm" forces players to capture birds along the coast to build an improvised early warning system for atmospheric disturbances. While this might sound like busywork, it permanently unlocks essential tools like the Dockmaster's Detector. Hunting feathered creatures is the price of admission for this effective treasure hunt.

Fashion for the apocalypse

The obligatory flood of new skins is a must. At launch, the ceremonial Solare set and the garish Rachetta set, sure to bring tears to the eyes of camouflage fans, are available. More outfits will follow in May, including the cybernetic Corsaro look with mechanical limbs and the Castaway set for lone wolves.

Embark exploits the desire for new content to lure players into unprotected areas. Anyone who loses focus amidst sandcastles and robot turbines will find themselves back on the respawn screen faster than the detector can beep.

Embark delivers the package at the same time as the PSSR 2 Upgrade This reinforces the fact that the PS5 Pro has finally found its purpose on the hardware shelf.