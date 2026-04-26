ARC Raiders: All the details on Trials Season 4 & Riven Tides

The fourth season of Trials in "Arc Raiders" decouples progress from specific weather conditions and starts on April 29th. The previous points system and the artificial scarcity created by map rotations are a thing of the past.

Season 4 of the Trials will begin on April 29, 2026, as Embark announced in their latest update, immediately one day after the launch of the Riven Tides expansionPreviously, trials were consistently blocked during expedition windows, which severely slowed down gameplay and forced the community into artificial waiting loops. This restriction has now been removed.

Rank progression runs parallel to the exploration of the forgotten coastal region. Those who find the time can grind both simultaneously, without the game dictating when competition should take place. It's a departure from a design philosophy that preferred to make players wait rather than let them play.

Elimination of progress multipliers

The developers are removing the double bonus for Major Map Conditions without replacement. Previously, progress was tied to extreme weather events, forcing players to compete within specific time windows to level up efficiently. Every map now counts equally towards badge level. This removes the toxic time pressure from the system, but simultaneously diminishes the value of risky runs in extreme conditions for those seeking a thrill. Those who previously ran into storms solely for the multiplier can now comfortably collect points even in sunny weather. The pursuit of efficiency is replaced by consistency.

Specific objectives like "Disarm Mines" or "Get Hit By Lightning" are no longer tied to fixed map conditions in Season 4. Previously, these requirements excluded players who were simply online at the wrong time. The new objectives in Arc Raiders – Season 4 include close-quarters combat challenges, the targeted use of gadgets and grenades, and the search for unique containers. The studio is responding to harsh criticism regarding the lack of variety. The goal is to level the playing field for solo players and squads by minimizing the reliance on RNG weather. Players now play what they want, not what the server algorithm dictates.

Cosmetic grind on the coast

The Recon Outfit awaits as the main reward for tackling the ruins. The base version is unlocked upon reaching the Tryhard I rank. Those who continue their quest through the Rust Belt will receive additional toggles and cosmetic variations. The prestigious Hotshot and Cantina Legend ranks remain the goal for those who want to show off alternative colors for the Recon set. Additionally, there are new backpack colors, charms, and the River Dance emote for the Daredevil rank. For Season 3, which ends on April 28, rewards for the Torque set will be distributed based on final placement.

The leaderboards remain a work in progress, but at least you can now play whenever you want. Those who previously found the system artificial won't find any revelations in Season 4 either, but they will have significantly fairer conditions.