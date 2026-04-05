Arc Raiders: Crafting system streamlined for impatient players

Embark Studios has bowed to the impatience of Arc Raiders players and drastically streamlined the crafting system just in time for the holiday season. Those searching for materials will no longer have to think, but only click.

The UI team of “ARC Raiders“Implements a direct procurement function within the crafting menu. Players can instantly obtain missing resources from available sources such as traders or the recycling inventory via the “Acquire Resources” button starting April 4, 2026.

This completely eliminates the need to navigate through separate menu structures or manually visit NPCs like Celeste. The goal is clearly defined: "Every moment you spend should feel purposeful." In practice, this means that navigating between different screens has been identified as a strain.

The studio is responding to strong criticism from the community. The feedback was clear: "I spend too much time crafting." Previously, players had to painstakingly switch between storage chests, dismantling stations, and merchants to scrape together the necessary components for new equipment. These points of friction are now being eliminated. It's an attempt to maintain the flow of the game at all costs. The developers call it an "optimized way to acquire missing materials."

Convenience triumphs over ambition: Embark flattens the learning curve

Key points of the update

The patch focuses solely on reducing the number of clicks per item. The system scans all available sources in the background and lists them as direct purchase or dismantling options, as long as the materials are theoretically owned or purchasable. "No more searching through menus," the team promises. The automation kicks in wherever the player previously had to decide whether to sacrifice their supplies or leave valuable currency with Celeste. The system takes the shortcut.

The studio emphasizes that this is just the beginning of a larger restructuring. They intend to "systematically eliminate" these pain points. So, anyone hoping that ARC Raiders would retain a complex logistics component will be disappointed. The priority is maximum efficiency and minimal resistance. Crafting should no longer be a pain. In fact, it should be virtually nonexistent, except perhaps as a fleeting click in passing.

Previously, this was called a gameplay loop; today, it's simply annoying friction loss between two shootouts.