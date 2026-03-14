ARC Raiders: Embark Studios backtracks and opts for fewer AI voices

Embark Studios is reducing the amount of AI-generated dialogue in "ARC Raiders" following massive criticism from the industry. Studio head Patrick Söderlund confirms the return of real voice actors to the recording booth for extensive re-recording.

Embark Studios is taking this step in response to ongoing criticism from the community and prominent industry figures like Neil Newbon. The studio is currently re-recording numerous lines of dialogue with human actors to significantly minimize the presence of synthetic voices in the finished game.

Previously, the team relied heavily on text-to-speech technology, especially for functional audio elements like the ping system and background noises. According to an official studio statement from Patrick Söderlund, the actors will now be compensated for both their physical time in the studio and the licensing of their voices should AI tools be used for less immersive lines.

"We pay our voice actors for the entire time they spend with us in the recording studio, and we bring many of them back again and again as we continue to update the game. For certain uses, we also pay them for permission to license their voices via text-to-speech technology for lines that aren't as crucial to the immersive gameplay experience – these are mostly audio outputs from the ping system."

The end of algorithmic shortcuts

Humans are once again responsible for quality assurance, because machines can't simulate emotions. The attempt to replace expensive studio time with algorithms failed due to resistance from those who are ultimately supposed to buy the product. Embark now has to painstakingly repair the damage caused by misguided cost-cutting in immersion.

Given the uncertain prospects for success of a new franchise like “A.R.C. RaidersInitially, the use of algorithms appeared to be a pragmatic safeguard against exploding production costs. Embark sought efficiency in the cloud but failed to meet player expectations. Now, a course correction is underway: the technology will not be abandoned, but its application will be more precisely calibrated to the necessary minimum.

The studio statement reads like a belated realization that atmosphere doesn't come from the cloud. It remains to be seen how much synthetic garbage will be left in the final patch notes. Those who skimp on the heart and soul of a game shouldn't be surprised by a lack of impact.