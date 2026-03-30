ARC Raiders Flashpoint Update: All the facts about the Assessor & Vaporizer

On March 31st, ARC Raiders shifts its focus to stationary sieges and calculated resource grinding. While new weapons are intended to increase the amount of scrap metal, player freedom suffers. Those who don't stay at the center of the action will get nothing.

The Flashpoint update introduces a new type of operation called "Close Scrutiny." A massive, unarmed "Assessor" lands on the map and is surrounded by unprecedented escorts. The problem for solo players: regular loot in the rest of the game world is drastically reduced during these events. Players are forced to fight for this central point just to make any significant progress. Celeste demands data, Raiders want the contents of the husks. This is hardly a fair trade.

Arsenal expansion against laser birds

Two new weapons and a gadget have been added to the melee arsenal. The Canto SMG uses medium-caliber fire against machines, while the Dolabra shotgun fires electrical pulses with variable focus. The latter is primarily found in the new operational areas.

The new enemy type, the "Vaporizer," acts as a flying laser platform and patrols in unpredictable patterns. The "Surge Coil" serves as a stationary defense, securing flanks with periodic electrical discharges. This is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Craftsmanship becomes a one-click solution.

The crafting system in “A.R.C. Raiders“The game is receiving a functional overhaul to save time. Missing materials can now be obtained directly in the building menu through recycling, refining, or purchasing, eliminating the need to travel between merchants and the workbench. Simultaneously, the companion system for “Scrappy” is being expanded. The robot rooster will provide more valuable items if fed specific ones. Think of it as a Tamagotchi with a loot bonus.”

A community project to construct a high-performance antenna requires massive resource donations from the player base. The goal is to decipher unknown signatures within the storm. Simultaneously, the presence of the "Shredders" is expanding to areas such as Blue Gate, Buried City, and the Spaceport. Those seeking visual variety can find new additions to their wardrobe in April with the paid "Wasp Hunter Set" and three other skin lines.

Anyone who doesn't want the Assessor will be staring at empty boxes starting tomorrow. Embark has published all further changes on their website. Game website listed.