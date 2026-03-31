Arc Raiders: Patch 1.22.0 brings rewards for taking risks, priority for gear owners

The free ticket to the post-apocalypse is being devalued. Anyone content with the standard safety net will now be at a disadvantage. With the Flashpoint update 1.22.0 for "Arc Raiders," the developers at Embark are drastically altering the foundations of the player economy and the server hierarchy.

The studio is serious about its role distribution. Those who finance their own risk and compete with custom-built loadouts receive the VIP pass for fresh server instances. This isn't by chance, but a calculated move. The message is clear: those who invest are rewarded with a clean game world. Those who only use the free leftovers, however, have to take what's left.

The system has officially downgraded the free loadout to a mere welfare program. Its sole purpose is to prevent players from being left destitute after a total loss. The fact that this privilege for "payers" affects matchmaking times for everyone else is callously accepted.

Precision in the loot system and technical refinement

The randomness of looting is eliminated. From now on, the value of the contents in locked rooms correlates directly with the rarity of the key used. This makes the rush on high-security areas predictable. At the same time, the arsenal is expanded with the legendary Dolabra energy shotgun and the Canto SMG. Those who prefer setting traps get a new toy for tactical retreats: the Surge Coil.

Technically, the game's skeleton has been streamlined. The audio engine, in particular, has benefited from a major overhaul, noticeably reducing firing latency on systems with at least 16 GB of RAM. Directional tracking for flying ARC units has been improved, so that the final blow no longer comes completely silently from a blind spot. Console players also get the option to disable the entire interface – a concession to those who prioritize aesthetics and no longer need HUD aids.

The 5 key points of the Flashpoint Updates:

Two-tier matchmaking: Players with their own (paid) loadouts are given priority placement on fresh server instances, while users of free equipment are placed at the bottom of the priority list as a "safety net".

Players with their own (paid) loadouts are given priority placement on fresh server instances, while users of free equipment are placed at the bottom of the priority list as a "safety net". Scalable loot quality: The value of loot in locked rooms is now directly linked to the rarity of the key used, making high-tier keys significantly more lucrative.

The value of loot in locked rooms is now directly linked to the rarity of the key used, making high-tier keys significantly more lucrative. Arsenal expansion: With the legendary energy shotgun Dolabra and the SMG Canto Two new weapon options are being introduced to the game, complemented by the new placeable Surge Coil.

With the legendary energy shotgun Dolabra and the SMG Canto Two new weapon options are being introduced to the game, complemented by the new placeable Surge Coil. Audio and technology upgrade: A drastic reduction in weapon audio latency (with a minimum of 16 GB RAM) and improved spatial positioning for ARC units, as well as the integration of FSR 2.1.0 and XeSS 2.1.1.

A drastic reduction in weapon audio latency (with a minimum of 16 GB RAM) and improved spatial positioning for ARC units, as well as the integration of FSR 2.1.0 and XeSS 2.1.1. Increased AI presence: Shredder They now patrol all maps, while the targeting behavior of the ARC units has been made more flexible to prevent AI tunnel vision scenarios.

The evolution of the threat

The world of Speranza is also becoming more unsettling. The constructs known as "Shredders" now infiltrate all maps, making movement more unpredictable. At the same time, the ARC units' target acquisition system has been reworked. They now switch targets more smoothly and no longer stare hypnotically at the first victim that crosses their path. The Rocketeers' collisions have also been toned down; they no longer explode on the slightest contact when stunned. This takes some of the unintentional humor out of the chaos and increases the demands on precision.

Anyone wanting to survive in Speranza now either has to dig deep into their pockets or join the back of the queue. The full patch notes are available here. with this link.