ARC Raiders: PS5 Pro Upgrade 1.26 released with a solid PSSR 2

Embark Studios is rolling out the PSSR2 machine image reconstruction for the PS5 Pro in "ARC Raiders" with update 1.26. While the base console remains stagnant, AI upscaling is intended to mask the technical shortcomings in motion sharpness and particle effects.

The patch implements an updated version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2) exclusive to the PS5 Pro. This technology uses machine learning to analyze the image pixel by pixel and minimize artifacts and image noise that inevitably occur with conventional upscaling methods.

PS5 Pro owners will experience more stable visuals with higher effective image sharpness. Ghosting effects in complex particle systems like rain or with fast-moving objects like drones are significantly reduced thanks to AI-powered reconstruction.

The standard PS5 from “A.R.C. Raiders“The game remains technically unchanged from its release and continues to use the standard Temporal Super Resolution (TSR). According to Technical Art Director Mikael Linderholm on the PlayStation Blog, the upgrade primarily ensures visual stability in highly detailed scenarios without impacting performance.”

Efficiency beats manual labor

According to the studio, integrating the new PSSR version required minimal manual intervention in existing assets. The system deeply integrates with the rendering pipeline to depict geometry in motion more precisely than traditional algorithms. While the rain system previously often struggled with smearing effects, the AI ​​is now intended to create clear structures where motion rendering alone falls short.

"The new, improved PSSR delivers significant improvements in image quality, especially in demanding scenarios with many small details in motion. It's impressive to see how well it works with the wide variety of complex scenes we have in ARC Raiders." Robert Kihl, Engine Lead, Embark Studios.

For the studio, this move is purely an efficiency decision. Engine Lead Robert Kihl emphasizes the technology's versatility in complex outdoor environments and intense firefights. The processing load is offloaded to the PS5 Pro's specialized hardware, giving developers the freedom to increase visual fidelity without having to completely rebuild the lighting model. It's a surrender to raw hardware power in favor of intelligent algorithms.

Those who don't have expensive premium hardware in their living room will continue to have to watch as fine details are lost in the moving image mush of the standard upscaler.