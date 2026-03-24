Arc Raiders Update 1.21.0: Bug fixes and expensive tools

Embark Studios has rolled out patch 1.21.0 for "Arc Raiders," which continues to attract many players and fans despite the "Marathon" event. The update primarily serves as a technical foundation for the Flashpoint update scheduled for March 31, 2026.

Embark is delivering the usual calming pills before next week's actual content cycle The update, version 1.21.0, is now live. It focuses on the checkout process and patching security vulnerabilities. New additions to the inventory include the Spyglass tool and the Cartographer Backpack Set. Both items cost 700 coins each. This investment doesn't change the gameplay. It's the classic prelude to a larger content drop, primarily catering to the impatience of those who have already unlocked everything.

Ghost hour in the restricted zone is over

On a technical level, the patch ends an era of ghost walkers. An exploit that allowed players to slide through solid walls while carrying fuel cells or field crates has finally been removed. This also eliminates the unsightly ambushes in the floor or ceiling. The studio also fixed various object collision bugs. Raiders should now get stuck in the Harvester or between pieces of metallic debris less frequently.

According to the patch notes, the AI ​​opponents of the Arc faction no longer materialize within the geometry. Overall stability under DirectX 11 has been improved to minimize unpredictable crashes.

New Raider Tool.

New Backpack set.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur with DirectX 11.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck inside the Harvester and between destroyed ARC parts.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to walk through walls while picking up a Fuel Cell or

Everyone is waiting for March 31st. With Flashpoint, Embark promises new threats and altered map conditions. The current patch is merely a necessary cleanup of the playing field. The community is already speculating about the return of the Shredder units, which were hinted at in recent teasers. Until then, the surface of the restricted zone remains quiet. Almost too quiet for a shooter that thrives on its dynamism.