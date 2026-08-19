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ARC Raiders Update 1.42.0: Phantom Targets Part 2 is here

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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ARC Raiders Live Update 1.42.0 is here. All the facts about Phantom Targets Part 2, regional map schedules, and the roadmap to Frozen Trail.

Arc Raiders Frozen Trails

Embark Studios continues the narrative event "Phantom Targets" in the extraction shooter ARC Raiders. Live update 1.42.0 picks up directly where the previous events left off and sends players back to the wasteland of Topside.

The core of the new content is the second part of the "Phantom Targets" project, centered around the character Shani. Based on an analysis of the existing Raider data, faulty Wasp units belonging to the ARC faction are the focus. These drones exhibit abnormal flight patterns, emit novel signals, and move in a concentrated manner towards a specific target area.

The update went live without any server downtime.

  • platforms: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, GeForce Now.
  • Contents: Part 2 of the Phantom Targets event, new player project, "Tick Hunter" skin set.
  • Technical core: Introduction of regional schedules for map conditions instead of global rotation.
  • Gameplay & Audio: Revised footstep acoustics in indoor environments, bug fixes for hit zones on major enemies (Queen, Matriarch).

Live service according to schedule instead of experiments

Embark Studios delivers exactly what the roadmap demands. No big surprises. No rash changes of course. The Swedish development studio operates on the classic happening model of modern live-service titles: Small narrative breadcrumbs keep daily player numbers stable, while the focus remains on the next major content update.

The timing is calculated. Following the solid quarterly figures for Q2 2026, update 1.42.0 primarily serves as a bridge. It fills the gap until October 8, 2026, when the next update is scheduled. Frozen Trail The next major content update is coming soon.

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Arc Raiders Frozen Trails
ARC Raiders: “Frozen Trail” update releases on October 8th
Arc Raiders Riven Tides
Arc Raiders in free fall: Player numbers halve again
Arc Raiders release
ARC Raiders: New PvE mode “Rebellion” in China test

The regional adjustment of map conditions offers real substance. The fact that global rotation times systematically disadvantaged players in certain time zones during special events was a fundamental flaw at launch. This fix was long overdue.

Update 1.42.0 brings exactly what is stated in the change log: a few lore tidbits, necessary balance corrections, and a fresh cosmetics set.

Those who play "ARC Raiders" daily will automatically receive the new tasks for Shani. New mechanics or game-changing systems are absent. Those waiting for a major gameplay overhaul will have to wait until October 8th.

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