Arizona Sunshine switches to third-person: Now Buddy is shooting with

Vertigo Games brings back the zombie cult – “Arizona Sunshine” is shown at gamescom, this time from the chase perspective and with split-screen.

The new gameplay trailer shows protagonist Sunny and his dog Buddy entirely from behind. This noticeably changes the dynamics. Anyone who thought the hordes called "Freds" were harmless up close is mistaken. Melee combat feels more direct, gunfights more impactful.

The humorous tone of voice actor Sky Soleil is retained. The visuals appear cleaner thanks to the change in perspective. It feels different from the original VR experience, but not worse.

Co-op chaos on the couch

Online co-op is standard. Local split-screen on a console, on the other hand, is almost extinct. Vertigo Games has included the feature anyway. If desired, a second player can take direct control of Buddy the dog. The canine sniffs out supplies and bites the undead in the throat. This promises chaotic evenings in the living room. A good dog never hurts. Especially not in the apocalypse.

Additionally, a Wishlist Community Challenge is underway. Anyone who adds the game to their wishlist on Steam, Epic, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S will unlock in-game skins together. The first skin is a K-9 outfit for Sunny.

The switch to third-person perspective gives the series a completely new feel without sacrificing its dark humor. Split-screen and the playable dog mechanic are real selling points for co-op fans. It remains to be seen whether the hit feedback will hold up throughout the entire game. The signs are promising.

Split-screen in 2026 and a playable attack dog: Is the switch to third-person exactly what the series needed, or do you already miss the immersive feeling of the first-person perspective?